403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-Idps Receive House Keys In Azerbaijani Khojaly, Khojavend And Zangilan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The families who arrived in Mammadbayli village of the Zangilan district and Girmizi Bazar settlement of the Khojavend district of Azerbaijan within the next groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) were presented with the keys to their houses today, Trend reports.
At this stage, 147 people, including 29 families, returned to the Mammadbayli, and 169 people, including 37 families, returned to Girmizi Bazar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment