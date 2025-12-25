Torkham Border Closure Drives Sharp Fall In Vegetable Prices Across Peshawar, KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The continued closure of the Pak-Afghan Torkham border has led to a significant decline in vegetable prices across Peshawar and several other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing rare relief to consumers.

According to Ahmed Jan, a retail vendor at Peshawar's main Old Sabzi Mandi, vegetable prices have dropped to unusually low levels for the first time in years following the border shutdown.

He said high-quality potatoes, which previously sold for around Rs120 per kilogram, are now available at Rs50 per kilogram. Similarly, tomato prices have fallen sharply from Rs300–350 per kilogram to as low as Rs60, while onions are now selling at around Rs100 per kilogram.

Ahmed Jan explained that a large quantity of vegetables was earlier exported to Afghanistan. However, since the border has remained completely closed, exports have come to a halt, resulting in an oversupply in local markets and a noticeable drop in prices.

Other traders echoed the same view, saying that substantial volumes of vegetables used to be sent across the border, but with exports suspended, local markets are now flooded with produce. This surplus, they said, is the main reason behind the ongoing price decline.

Ahmed Jan added that if the current situation persists, vegetable prices could fall even further in the coming days. While consumers are benefiting from lower prices, he noted that farmers are facing financial losses due to reduced returns on their produce.

Another shopkeeper, Aslam Khan, said he supports the border closure as it has made essential food items more affordable for local residents. He pointed out that with Ramadan approaching, the continuation of this situation could ensure the availability of potatoes and other vegetables at lower prices during the holy month.

He further stressed that not only vegetables, but other essential goods previously exported to Afghanistan should also see price reductions so that the public can receive broader relief.