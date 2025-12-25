PM Celebrates Christmas At Delhi's Cathedral Church

Prime Minister joins Christmas celebrations at the iconic Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi, extending warm greetings to the nation. The historic visit to this landmark church-seat of the Delhi Diocese-highlights the PM's outreach to Christian communities during the festive season.

