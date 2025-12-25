Sansad Khel Mahotsav A People's Movement, Reaches Every Village: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, hailed the Sansad Khel Mahotsav as a people's movement, highlighting its massive scale and grassroots reach. Addressing the event virtually, PM Modi said youth from cities to villages are driving this sports wave. He shared his connection to the event in his Kashi constituency, where youth have set new benchmarks.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness that the youth have set new milestones through the programme and highlighted that many differently-abled athletes have received opportunities to progress through this platform. "Today, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav has become a people's movement... From cities to villages, youth from every background are involved. This shows how grand its scale is. As the Member of Parliament from Kashi, I have been closely connected to this sports event in my parliamentary constituency... It makes me happy to see that the youth have set new milestones through this. Even this year, this grand event, which ran for several weeks, has served as a strong platform for the youth. Many differently-abled athletes have also gotten the opportunity to advance through it. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the athletes and the youth of the country for this," said PM Modi.

'Unlimited Opportunities in Sports'

The Prime Minister further asserted that sports opportunities are not limited but unlimited, adding that a strong sports ecosystem has now been created in the country. "Today, opportunities in sports are not limited; they are unlimited. Today, an ecosystem has been created in the country...Today, even a child from the poorest of poor families can now reach the pinnacle at a young age..." said PM Modi.

'Play for the Country': PM's Appeal to Athletes and Parents

The Prime Minister also appealed to parents to encourage their children to play and represent the country. "Today, I want to tell every athlete in the country. You are not playing just for your own victory. You are playing for the country, for the honour and respect of the tricolour. I also appeal to every parent, encourage your children to play, give them opportunities to play...because sports is not just a part of learning. It is also an essential condition for a healthy body and a healthy mind," he added.

India's Olympic Dream and Talent Hunt

PM Modi emphasised the country's efforts to secure a bid for the 2036 Olympics and encouraged the youth to represent the country. He said that the Sansad Khel Mahotsav can identify talent from each constituency who can shine at the international level. "India is going to host major sporting events in the coming years. In 2030, India will host the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. This will be a great opportunity for young athletes like you. Not only that, but India is also striving to host the biggest sporting event, the Olympics, in 2036. The young people who are 10 or 12 years old today will represent India in the 2036 Olympics," PM Modi said.

"We need to find them, nurture them, and bring them to the national stage right now. The MP Sports Festival can play a very important role in this. That's why I would like to tell all Members of Parliament today: this is a great responsibility. Identify talents within your constituencies who can shine India's name at the national and international levels, including at the Olympics. Provide them with all possible help. Guide them," he added.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav was organised from December 23 to December 25. PM Modi interacted virtually with youth participants in the Sansad Khel Mahotsav. He said that the players' enthusiasm, spirit, and excitement gave me a glimpse of India's strength. (ANI)

