UAE Rulers Extend Warm Wishes On Christmas, Hope For 'Peace, Love' Across The World

On the merry occasion of Christmas, UAE's Ruler have wished residents celebrating in the Emirates as well as people across the world.

Taking to social media, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed extended his "warmest regards to all those celebrating Christmas in the UAE and around the world".

"May this day bring peace, joy, and harmony to you and your loved ones," said the leader.

Meanwhile, Dubai's Ruler also extended his "congratulations to Christian brothers in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the world on the occasion of the glorious Christmas".

"On this blessed occasion, we look forward to the prevalence of values of peace, fraternity, and human coexistence, and to the strengthening of the values of mercy and love among all the peoples of the world," wrote Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,

On Wednesday, December 24, hundreds of UAE residents attended Christmas Eve mass at Dubai's St. Mary's Church.

Christmas magic was also seen going beyond the bounds of planet Earth! Astronomers in the UAE spent 35 hours, over the span of a month, to capture a unique image with multiple celestial objects, one of them being a 'Christmas Tree cluster '.

The UAE is coming alive with festivities during this season. Attractions, malls and restaurants in the city are making the season merry by inviting Christmas' beloved figure to bring joy to children's lives. Santa Claus will be available to meet families all over Dubai, helping create core memories for the little ones.

Meanwhile, massive Christmas trees are set to light up across malls in the bustling city. Some residents are also going out of their way to deck their homes as temperatures across the country dip, providing the perfect vibe for celebrations.

A number of offices across the UAE are also granting internal leave on Christmas Day and in some cases Boxing Day, extending the break to all employees. The practice, set through internal company policies rather than official public holidays, reflects changing workplace norms and efforts to align with global calendars while giving staff additional time to rest.