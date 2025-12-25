Al Sadd Never Stopped Believing, Says Mujica

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula / AFC

Doha: Hat-trick hero Rafa Mujica attributed self-belief as the key factor for Al Sadd SC's dramatic 4-2 comeback win over Shabab Al Ahli in their AFC Champions League Elite tie at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0 following goals from Federico Cartabia and Yahya Al Ghassani, Al Sadd appeared on the brink of elimination before Mujica turned the match on its head with a superb treble, with Tarek Salman adding a fourth as the Qatari side registered their first win of the campaign to keep their hopes alive.

“We played a great match and it was truly very difficult,” said Mujica.

“We were down by two goals, but the coach gave me confidence and I was able to score three goals. I'm happy that I could help the team and I thank the coach for believing in me.”

Head coach Roberto Mancini praised his side's resilience and determination after the setback, saying the result could provide a turning point for his team.

“The match wasn't easy,” said Mancini.

“We were down by two goals, but we came back strong and showed determination until the final minutes. We deserved this important victory. We made a mistake and conceded a penalty, but that's football, the most important thing is that we kept working.

“This victory is a good opportunity for us to get back on track - both domestically and continentally. We must continue to work hard.”

Shabab Al Ahli, who had looked on course to seal their Round of 16 spot, were left frustrated after surrendering their advantage with head coach Paulo Sousa feeling the turning points went against his side.

“After the first goal, we were the better team,” said Sousa.

“We were leading by two goals until late in the match, but in football anything can happen. To come out losing 4-2 is very difficult to accept.”

Al Sadd will now look to build on the momentum when they face Tractor FC of Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad Club when the season resumes in February while Shabab Al Ahli face Al Hilal SFC and Al Ahli Saudi FC.