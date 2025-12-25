Dean Of MBRSG: Programmes Are A Strategic Platform For Developing Future Government Leaders And Sharing The Emirati Governance Model Globally

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,December 2025: The Acting Dean and Director of Academic Affairs of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), Dr. Arthur King, said that MBRSG's recent achievements and its prestigious position as the region's first academic research institution specialising in public administration and public policy are the result of its steadfast commitment to realising the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. This vision centres on developing leadership capacities and advancing government ecosystems in line with the highest international standards. He emphasised that MBRSG's current academic and research standing has positioned it as a benchmark for disseminating the pioneering Emirati experience in public administration globally.

Dr. King said that building on its legacy of excellence and fulfilling its responsibility to equip institutions with national and global competencies, MBRSG has opened the registration for the Future Government Programmes for the second semester of the 2025–2026 academic year. These programmes include the Executive master's in public administration (EMPA), the Master of Public Administration (MPA), and the Master of Innovation Management (MIM). He emphasised that the programmes are designed to serve as a launchpad for policymakers and decision-makers capable of developing proactive solutions to contemporary challenges, while strengthening the UAE's competitiveness through flexible governance models and innovation.

Dr. King invited ambitious professionals from both the public and private sectors to take advantage of this educational opportunity and register for the programmes via , before the application deadline of 16 January 2026. He noted that MBRSG will organizeorientation days on 24 and 25 January 2026 to present the programmes' structure and content, ahead of the commencement of studies at the end of January 2026.

He added that the 'learning through practice' model adopted by MBRSG is a core pillar of its educational philosophy, as it facilitates the translation of knowledge into practical contexts thereby helping learners develop leadership capabilities through critical thinking and digital transformation.

Dr. King concluded that investing in human capital is the cornerstone of the nation's enduring success. The impact of MBRSG's graduates, he stressed, extends far beyond their leadership roles, encompassing significant contributions to drafting public policy and advancing government ecosystems. This not only bolsters the UAE's global competitiveness but also aligns seamlessly with the leadership's vision for a government that champions quality of life.