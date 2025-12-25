Rasika Dugal Rings In Christmas Cheer With A Cozy Vacation Alongside Husband Mukul Chadda

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal, on Thursday, took to social media to share glimpses from her cozy Christmas vacation with husband Mukul Chadda.

The actress offered a peek into their festive break, capturing moments filled with warmth, relaxation, and holiday cheer as the couple embraced the spirit of Christmas while enjoying some quiet time together. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rasika posted a series of her photos and captioned them,“May your cup always be full, may all destinations seem closer than they appear, may you seek more than you know and may you have your carbs and eat it too!.”

“Merry Christmas Everyone May you have a little (or more) of everything... And may you get to pause and laugh and capture some moments along the way...”

The images show Rasika Dugal posing at various popular destinations amid lush green hills. One candid click captures the actress looking at Mukul as she poses for the camera.

The couple is vacationing together in Arrowtown, a charming town in New Zealand's South Island. The 'Anwar' actress further shared more glimpses from their getaway, offering a peek into their relaxed moments and scenic surroundings.

On the professional front, Rasika Dugal recently featured in the third season of the International Emmy-winning streaming show“Delhi Crime.” In the show, she returned as the sharp and principled ACP Neeti Singh, tackling a fresh and complex case while further establishing her authority within the police force.

In an earlier interview with IANS, she had spoken about the trajectory of her character in the show and how far it had come in the third season. Talking about the evolution of her character, Rasika told IANS,“I think Neeti is a much more confident officer this season. She has understood that she has to work from within the system, that dilemma, 'Oh this is not what I thought, my idealism is being compromised' and all of that are the kind of things that she is settled into, like all of us mature.”

The third season of the show was dropped on Netflix on November 13.