Teacher Shot Dead On Aligarh Muslim University Campus, Police Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Aligarh, Dec 25 (IANS) A 43-year-old school teacher was shot dead on the Aligarh Muslim University campus in Uttar Pradesh, triggering shock and panic among students and staff at the prestigious institution.

The deceased has been identified as Rao Danish, a former student of Aligarh Muslim University. He had been working as a teacher at the ABK High School on the university campus for the past 11 years.

According to initial information, on Wednesday night, Rao Danish had stepped out for his routine evening walk along with two colleagues when the incident occurred.

At around 8.50 p.m., two men on a scooter allegedly stopped them and threatened the group at gunpoint. Danish was then shot at least three times, including twice in the head, police said.

As per reports, following his daily routine, teacher Rao Danish Hilal went for an evening walk inside the AMU campus after dinner.

When he reached the area near the canteen located behind the Maulana Azad Library, two masked attackers riding a motorcycle targeted him and opened fire.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon confirmed that both assailants fired at the victim.

After being shot, Danish was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The shooting took place near the university's central library, an area that usually sees significant movement in the evening hours.

Confirming the incident, AMU Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali told reporters, "Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment. We learned the man who had been shot was Danish Rao and that he was a teacher at the ABK School. He was shot in the head. He died at the medical college."

Following the incident, Vice-Chancellor Naima Khatoon, along with senior members of the AMU administration, reached the hospital.

Senior police officials, including SSP Neeraj Jadoun, SP City Mrigank Shekhar Pathak and CO Civil Lines Sarvam Kumar, also arrived at the spot and started the investigation.

Local police teams, a dog squad and a forensic team were deployed to examine the crime scene and collect evidence.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the AMU campus and surrounding areas is being scanned to identify the attackers and trace their movements.

Based on the complaint and preliminary findings, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Assuring swift action, the police said all angles are being examined, and efforts are being made to solve the case at the earliest.

Further details are awaited.