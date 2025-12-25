Kolkata Records Coldest Day Of Season On Christmas

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 25 (IANS) Kolkata recorded the coldest day of the season on Christmas as the minimum temperature dropped below 14 degrees Celsius.

On Christmas morning, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 13.7 degrees Celsius.

The Maidan and Alipore areas were shrouded in fog from dawn.

As the day progressed, city dwellers, sporting sweaters and jackets, set off for the Alipore Zoological Garden, Eco Park, Science City, Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum and other amusement parks across the city.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore said that the minimum temperature may drop by another 2 to 3 degrees in the next two days.

As a result, the people of the state will be able to enjoy the winter chill throughout the entire holiday season at the end of the year.

The Met Office previously announced that from Christmas, temperatures would drop across the state.

The intensity of the northerly winds would also increase accordingly, bringing down the temperature across the state.

On Thursday morning, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 13.7 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 23.7 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal. The weather office said that the temperature across South Bengal may drop by another 2 to 3 degrees in the next three days.

A series of western disturbances has moved away from north India, leading to an increase in the intensity of northerly winds.

Currently, the weather will remain dry throughout the state. However, various districts of the state will be enveloped by fog in the mornings.

On Thursday, the fog will be most intense in Purulia, West Burdwan, and Birbhum districts in South Bengal.

A yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for these three districts. Visibility may drop to 200 to 50 metres in some areas. Light to moderate fog will also be present in Kolkata and the remaining districts of South Bengal. Fog will also prevail in north Bengal.

On Thursday, a dense fog warning has been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur districts.

On Christmas Day, the lowest temperature in South Bengal was recorded in Birbhum district's Sriniketan - 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Besides this, the mercury dropped to 9 degrees Celsius in Suri, 13 degrees Celsius in Barrackpore, 10 degrees Celsius in Burdwan, 9.1 degrees Celsius in Bankura, 10.4 degrees Celsius in Asansol, 13 degrees Celsius in Diamond Harbour, 12.6 degrees Celsius in Midnapore, and 10.4 degrees Celsius in Berhampore.

In north Bengal, the lowest temperature was recorded in Darjeeling, 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Besides this, the temperature dropped to 8 degrees Celsius in Alipurduar, 10.1 degrees Celsius in Cooch Behar, and 10.5 degrees Celsius in Kalimpong.