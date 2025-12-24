Melanie Hunter's New Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Preteen book "Not Logan" by Melanie Hunter, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Gabriel Santos for Readers' Favorite

What kid doesn't want to be internet famous these days? That's also true for Logan Blake, an average twelve-year-old boy with not-so-slightly below average coordination. His YouTube gaming channel, Not Logan, has a grand total of three subscribers. His hopes of stardom are as much of a pipe dream as everyone else's. What changes this? Battle Bunnies. Battle Bunnies is an indie game like any other, but not in Logan's hands. He happens to find a mind-bending glitch in the game. It sends his character flying to who knows where in a ridiculous, physics-defying pose. Add Logan's hilariously over-the-top reaction to the mix, and you have the recipe for a viral video. The video quickly attracts viewers and nets the channel 100,000 subscribers by the end of the week. How will this change Logan's life? You'll find out in Melanie Hunter's Not Logan, all about the joys, pains, and weirdness of internet fame.

Not Logan: How I Accidentally Became A YouTube Star is tailor-made for social media-obsessed kids. Anyone can easily finish the book in one sitting. Logan's relatable narration makes for a fun read, filled with self-deprecating humor and witty remarks. The doodle-style illustrations add more charm and help bring the story to life. Melanie Hunter shows a firm grasp of internet culture and its special brand of weirdness. Strange memes, peculiar language, and odd trends; it's all there. She also highlights common problems that content creators face, including haters, burnout, and trouble with platforms. The story is still lighthearted and optimistic from beginning to end. Not Logan is a celebration of authenticity and self-expression, teaching young readers the value of remaining true to themselves. It's a lesson kids and adults alike need to be reminded of from time to time."

You can learn more about Melanie Hunter and "Not Logan" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.