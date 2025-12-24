Will You Dance With Me? By Barbara Quillen Egbert: Free Dancing Living Fully With Jesus

MENAFN - GetNews)



A Christian inspirational book that celebrates the freedom, joy, and peace found in fully surrendering to God's lead.

In her inspiring book Will You Dance with Me? author Barbara Quillen Egbert invites readers to experience the freedom that comes from dancing through life with Jesus. After years of learning, trusting, and growing in grace, Barbara shows how faith leads to joy when we finally let God take the lead. This Christian inspirational book reminds readers that the ultimate goal of faith is not control, but freedom - the freedom to live fully in God's rhythm of love.

Through the metaphor of ballroom dance, Barbara shares how letting go of fear and self-doubt allows believers to experience the abundant life that God has promised. Each page is filled with wisdom, encouragement, and reflection, helping readers find peace and purpose through a deep relationship with Christ.

Barbara explains that“free dancing” represents the highest level of both dance and faith. It is when the dancer no longer thinks about the steps but moves naturally, guided by trust and rhythm. In the same way, a believer's life becomes free and fulfilling when it is guided by faith rather than fear.

Will You Dance with Me? encourages readers to move confidently into the freedom that comes from surrendering to God's will. Barbara reminds us that living fully with Jesus means letting His love direct every part of our lives, from the smallest moments to the greatest challenges.

This Christian self-help and inspirational book is a celebration of the joy that comes from complete trust in God. Through her reflections, Barbara reveals that faith is not meant to be heavy or complicated. Instead, it is a dance of grace, filled with movement, laughter, and divine connection.

Readers will come away encouraged to release their burdens, embrace joy, and live each day as a beautiful dance led by Jesus.

"When we allow Jesus to lead, life becomes a dance of freedom and joy," says Barbara Quillen Egbert. "I wrote Will You Dance with Me? to remind readers that faith is not about striving but about surrendering and celebrating God's love every day."

Barbara Quillen Egbert is a Christian author, speaker, and devoted ballroom dancer who uses her passion for movement to illustrate the grace of walking with Christ. Her book Will You Dance with Me? is an inspiring reflection on faith, joy, and surrender. Through her writing, Barbara encourages readers to live fully in the freedom and peace that come from trusting Jesus.

Will You Dance with Me? by Barbara Quillen Egbert is available now on Amazon. Step into a life of joy, freedom, and faith as you learn to dance through life with Jesus leading the way.