Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Fiction Fantasy Epic Book“Magicbound”

"Reviewed By Delene Vrey for Readers' Favorite

Magicbound: The Last Mage Series is a fast-paced, riveting fantasy by C.C.S. Jones. Lusa, a Dark Mage, finds herself in a swamp, running from the one safe place she knew. Behind her lies a destroyed home and countless friends now dead. In her arms is a spell book, her only way of learning how to wield the dark magic within her. Lusa is searching for answers about what happened to her fellow Mages in Myttica. Kaden, a bounty hunter, convinces her that she will find answers in Izier and offers to accompany her. She reluctantly agrees when she is offered a chance to save Izier and the whole of Aetherrealm, restoring the balance between Dark and Light Magic. She leaves with Kaden and two more soldiers to find the Eye of Plymus, an artifact that could lift the curse on Izier and restore balance to the world. Together, Lusa and Kaden face hardship, loss, and magical battles they survive the battle with the Dark Sorcerer who wants to rule the world?

Magicbound by C.C.S. Jones is an action-packed fantasy that starts with action and swordfights and keeps up the pace throughout the book. The characters are well-rounded with intriguing backstories. Lusa has literal demons, and she has to constantly fight for dominance and balance in herself, while Kaden has to face who he is and the power he wields. The book touches on themes of prejudice, trust, deceit, and belief in oneself. The author has taken great care in creating an immersive world that adds to the plot and characters' impact. For me, the fact that Lusa can withstand all her pain and suffering and come out on the other side as a balanced person is significant. She shows her weakness, and her thoughts make her self-doubt and uncertainty evident until she discovers the truth, empowering her to embrace who she is. Many violent battles and some slow-burn romance will keep any fantasy lover riveted until the very last page."

