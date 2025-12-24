Capital Insights Vol 2 Issue 4 - Disruption 2035 Released: Roger Spitz On The Future Of Leadership & Decision-Making

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Note to Editors: This release forms part of a 2026 executive briefing on Disruption Leadership and anticipatory decision-making in the age of metaruptions.

As organizations navigate an era of accelerating complexity and systemic disruption, Roger Spitz has contributed practitioner research on decision-making and leadership design to Capital Insights, Capital Club Dubai's quarterly publication, in its latest issue“Disruption 2035” (Vol. 2, Issue 4, December 2025).

DISRUPTION LEADERSHIP AND THE VISIONARY SHIFT TOWARD 2035

Roger Spitz's article,“The Future Of Leadership: AAA Decision-Making For Systemic Disruption,” appears in the publication's Disruption Leadership section and examines how leaders can prepare for deeply uncertain environments shaped by geopolitical shocks, technological acceleration, climate risk, and institutional fragmentation - dynamics increasingly described as metaruptions. These forces are redistributing trillions of dollars globally, including across the Gulf and wider MENA region, where long-term visions demand anticipatory leadership capable of thriving amid volatility.

In the Capital Insights - Disruption 2035 research, Roger Spitz helps shape global dialogue on Disruption Leadership, emphasizing that“Leadership in systemic disruption is no longer about controlling outcomes. It is about designing organizations that can absorb shocks, adapt continuously, and act decisively without the illusion of certainty.”

Recognized as the world's #1 ranked futurist speaker on Systemic Disruption, Anticipatory Leadership, and the Future of AI, Roger Spitz continues to see strong and growing engagement across the MENA region. His keynotes, strategic foresight frameworks, and thought leadership on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies position him as a key voice shaping executive, board, and policy-level conversations on the future.

The article introduces and applies Spitz's famous AAA Framework - Antifragile foundations, Anticipatory leadership, and Agility - offering a structured approach to executive decision-making when linear planning and trend extrapolation no longer hold. The framework emphasizes preparation over prediction, recognizing that sustainable value creation in an unpredictable world depends on readiness, perspective, and adaptive capacity. As Spitz notes, building antifragile foundations is akin to building an immune system - enabling organizations to grow stronger through shocks rather than merely withstand them.

The Disruption 2035 report gathers insights from leading global experts. In an article entitled“Capital Insights Vol2 Issue 4: Roadmap for Digital Disruption by 2035,” Mark Walker, Editorial Director of The Fintech Times, concludes with Spitz's piece, namely that“Ultimately, the report suggests that the next decade rewards organisations that treat disruption as a capability rather than an event. Roger Spitz, founder of the Disruptive Futures Institute, concluded that siloed risk management is no longer effective. He [Spitz] said that leaders must embrace complexity and uncertainty as defining features of a dynamic strategic landscape, moving from prediction to imagination.”

ROGER SPITZ'S AAA FRAMEWORK: RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP FOR SUSTAINABLE FUTURES

The Capital Insights contribution builds on Roger Spitz's AAA Framework's broader application across leadership, governance, and systems-level transformation. In January 2025, World Scientific Publishing (Singapore) released“Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future”, edited by Melodena Stephens (Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, UAE), Raed Awamleh (École des Ponts Business School, France), and Frederic Sicre (Tardis Advisors, UAE). The volume sets the agenda for future research and practice in anticipatory governance, particularly relevant for regions such as the UAE where long-term, multigenerational planning is central to national strategy.

Within this book, Spitz contributed Chapter 7,“The AAA Framework: Responsible Leadership for Sustainable Futures,” included in the Leadership and Transformation section. The chapter extends the AAA Framework beyond corporate strategy into the realm of anticipatory governance, addressing how governments, institutions, and corporations can design guardrails for the future while navigating complex challenges such as artificial intelligence, climate change, education for future skills, and systems resilience.

Spitz's Chapter in the“Leadership and Transformation” Section of 'Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future' (Chapter 7, pages 103-120), highlights key takeaways which include:

. For Roger Spitz, the letters“AAA” are used to represent the“Antifragile, Anticipatory, and Agility” framework that defines what leadership skills need to be developed, because standard playbooks and legacy organizational models are becoming increasingly ineffective.

.“Antifragile” describes things that benefit and improve from shocks (Nassim Nicholas Taleb Incerto series, 'Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder'). Developing antifragility means focusing on the amplitude and nature of potential consequences, not only the probability. Building antifragile foundations is like building an immune system.

.“Anticipatory” refers to thinking with which we imagine next-order implications, including unexpected consequences. The capacity to be anticipatory helps us better prepare for any futures ahead while creating our preferred future.

.“Agility” is a strategic cognitive ability that allows us to simultaneously bridge our longer-term strategy with the present. Reconciling different time horizons with decisions today requires leveraging uncertainty through curiosity, creativity, and experimentation.

Drawing on Spitz's insights that value is created or destroyed by change, his Capital Insights article highlights how leaders can leverage systemic disruption - from cyber threats and AI to energy transitions and geoeconomic realignment - by adopting Anticipatory Leadership. In an era of relentless shocks, thriving requires moving beyond static strategies toward adaptive decision-making that bridges today's choices with tomorrow's possibilities.

CAPITAL INSIGHTS - DISRUPTION 2035: PUBLICATION

Capital Insights - Disruption 2035 brings together perspectives from global leaders exploring the interconnected forces reshaping business and society toward 2035. Published by Capital Club Dubai, the journal reaches more than 200,000 senior executives and decision-makers worldwide, reinforcing Dubai's role as a global convening hub for future-oriented leadership dialogue.

The full issue of Capital Insights - Disruption 2035 is available through Capital Club Dubai:

. CAPITAL INSIGHTS is Capital Club Dubai's quarterly distinct business publication, now reaching 200,000+ Global Business Leaders across diverse industries, through online distribution in the Middle East and beyond.

. Reference e-links to all issues: Disruption 2035 -

ROGER SPITZ'S VISIONARY TRILOGY FLAGSHIP KEYNOTES

The contribution of the AAA Framework also reflects the leadership dimension of The Visionary Trilogy, Spitz's flagship collection of three standalone keynote themes addressing how leaders must rethink mindset, intelligence, and leadership in an unpredictable world. The Capital Insights article aligns most directly with Trilogy Theme 03: The Leadership Shift - Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures, which explores how leaders can unlock hidden value as industry boundaries blur and new fields emerge.

This theme also examines the ongoing Greenaissance - a green revolution powered by massive innovation, capital flows, and systems-level reinvention - increasingly visible across the UAE and globally. As sustainability becomes“the new digital,” it is driving fundamental shifts in business models, governance, and capital allocation, reinforcing the need for anticipatory, antifragile, and agile leadership.

In 2026, Spitz will engage executive audiences headlining across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, advancing global dialogue around his flagship keynotes:

The Mindset Shift - becoming visionary amid nonlinear disruption and metaruptions.

The Intelligence Shift - upgrading human decision-making in the age of AI and Techistential risk.

The Leadership Shift - applying foresight and the AAA Framework to inspire transformational futures.

Together, these themes equip leaders to reframe assumptions, reclaim human judgment, and design organizations capable of thriving amid uncertainty.

FOUNDATIONS OF THE AAA FRAMEWORK: FROM RESEARCH TO GLOBAL STANDARD

The accelerated, pervasive adoption of the AAA Framework as we enter 2026 is the result of a decade of rigorous development, prototyping, and applied real-world case studies. Originally formalised by Roger Spitz in his seminal paper,“The Future of Strategic Decision-Making” (Journal of Futures Studies, 2020), the framework has evolved into the defining blueprint for leadership in deep uncertainty in the age of AI.

Before reaching its current state of pervasive integration into global boardrooms, the AAA Framework was institutionalized through a series of landmark publications:

. The Academic Milestone: Further developed in the book Leadership for the Future: Lessons from the Past, Current Approaches, and Future Insights (Cambridge Scholars Publishing, 2021), where Roger Spitz co-authored with Rauli Nykänen the foundational existential framework for decision-making (An Existential Framework for the Future of Decision-Making in Leadership).

. The Institutional Expansion: Featured extensively in The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption (Volume II on Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty) and most recently in the multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact.

. The Governance Blueprint: In early 2025, World Scientific Publishing (Singapore) released“Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future,” featuring a dedicated chapter by Spitz on the AAA Framework as the primary methodology for Anticipatory Leadership and Sustainable Futures.

The AAA Framework offers the tools and mindset to build Antifragile foundations, develop the capabilities to be Anticipatory, and use emergent, strategic, and cognitive Agility to bridge short-term decision-making with longer-term vision.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS: ROGER SPITZ'S GLOBAL KEYNOTES IMPACT

Roger Spitz has reached millions worldwide through keynote addresses, global media, and executive advisory work. Spitz's insights are shaped by frontline experience in Wall Street boardrooms, Silicon Valley dealmaking, and applied futures research - bringing practical depth to decision-making under uncertainty.

Roger Spitz has reached millions worldwide through keynote addresses, global media, and executive advisory work. Spitz's insights are shaped by frontline experience in Wall Street boardrooms, Silicon Valley dealmaking, and applied futures research - bringing practical depth to decision-making under uncertainty.

Ranked #1 Global Futurist Speaker for 2026: Since founding the Disruptive Futures Institute in 2020, Roger Spitz has emerged as the #1 overall keynote futurist speaker on systemic disruption, strategic foresight and technology-driven change.

. Delivered 500+ Keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across 6 continents and 40+ countries.

. Described by CNN as one of the world's leading futurists on disruption.

. Recognized as top-ranked global futurist and technology keynote speaker.

. Named one of the world's most influential Futures & Trends speakers by European Business Magazine.

. Top Voice Award recipient and ranked Top 10 in Management Leadership by Thinkers360.

. A venture capital partner at Berkeley SkyDeck and Vektor Partners investing in deep tech, he is a member of the World Economic Forum's AI Global Alliance and writes an AI column for MIT Technology Review.

. A leading voice on the future of artificial intelligence, Spitz coined the term“Techistentialism” to address human agency in the age of intelligent machines.

. Developer of the globally adopted AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility).

. Author of 5 Bestselling Books, including the multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact.

. Founder of the award-winning Disruptive Futures Institute and the Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence (San Francisco).

. Trusted Advisor to CEOs, boards, investors, and the World Economic Forum.

ROGER SPITZ'S 2026 GLOBAL SPEAKING AGENDA

Building on the momentum of his blockbuster international tours, Roger Spitz launches his 2026 global speaking agenda. This new phase focuses on translating his frameworks on unpredictability into actionable strategic foresight for a multipolar world.

As governments and executive teams confront accelerating volatility, Spitz's work has become a primary reference point for leaders seeking clarity when traditional models no longer apply. The 2026 tour themes address the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, systemic disruptions (metaruptions), geopolitics, and the“Techistential” challenges facing humanity.

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes. For 2026, he unveils:

. The Visionary Trilogy: Spitz's flagship collection of three standalone keynotes - rewire mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

.“Futures Of...” Series: From algorithmic intelligence and synthetic biology to the new space economy, Spitz explores the emerging forces and frontier domains that are reshaping industries, the future of work, society, and the trajectory of humanity.

. Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance: A timely keynote series decoding the future of risk, investments, and insurance for global financial stages and boardrooms.

.“Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour: Based on Spitz's bestselling book, this global tour combines interactive keynotes, audience Q&A, workshops, and exclusive book signings.

THE VISIONARY TRILOGY: FLAGSHIP KEYNOTES FOR 2026

Roger Spitz's 2026 speaking tour is anchored by The Visionary Trilogy, a collection of three standalone keynotes designed to operationalize the book's seminal AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility):

01. THE MINDSET SHIFT - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World: Moving from backward-looking analysis to a new operating system for uncertainty.

02. THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI: Examining how human judgment retains its edge as algorithms move from descriptive to prescriptive roles.

03. THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT - Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures: Building foundations that grow stronger with shocks and using agility to bridge today's choices with tomorrow's possibilities.

SPECIAL EDITION KEYNOTES: THE FUTURE OF PREDICTABILITY, RISK & FINANCE

Designed for the world's financial capitals, this keynote series addresses the collapse of predictability in risk management. Spitz delivers perspectives from the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, and banks, covering:

. Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability.

. Futures of Boards and Governance: Anticipatory Leadership in Deep Uncertainty

. The Future of Insurability: Insuring the Uninsurable.

. Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty and Anticipatory Governance.

“THE FUTURES OF...” SERIES

In this popular keynote series, Roger Spitz brings deep foresight and venture capital experience to landmark talks on the world's most critical frontiers, with THE FUTURES OF...

. The futures of...GEOPOLITICS, GOVERNANCE & GLOBAL ORDER: Anticipate power shifts and systemic fragmentation redefining global dynamics.

. The futures of...PROFESSIONS, WORK & EDUCATION: Reimagine human capital, agency, and relevance in a world of ambient intelligence.

. The futures of...TECHNOLOGY, AI & SOCIETY: Decode the reprogramming of work, truth, and social organization.

. The futures of...DIGITAL DISRUPTION: HYBRID CONVERGENCE: Discover how industries blur, sectors transform, and new frontiers emerge.

. The futures of...PREDICTABILITY & SYSTEMIC CHANGE: Build resilience, agility, and foresight in an era of cascading shocks - from climate to cyber.

. The futures of...LIFE, HUMANITY & WELLBEING: Explore the frontiers of healthcare, aging, and the future of the human condition.