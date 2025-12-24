Blast Outside Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command In Dhaka 1 Dead

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least one person was killed in a crude bomb explosion outside Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command in Mogbazar Mor area in Dhaka of Bangladesh on Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 7 pm when some unidentified persons hurled a crube bomb from a nearby flyover.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad is the central office of 1971 Liberation War veterans in Dhaka's Moghbazar area.

A crude bomb, hurled by unidentified men from the flyover, struck a person who died on the spot, Inspector (Operations) of Hatirjheel Police Station Md Mohiuddin was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

| Protest outside Bangladesh commission after Hindu man's killing, envoy summoned

The deceased has been identified as one Siam Majumder – a private shop employee who was having a cup of tea at a roadside stall under the flyover. He was only 21 years old.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Siam Majumder's father Ali Akbar Majumder told the media that his son was having tea when the crube bomb exploded.“I learned that the crude bomb landed on his head while he was returning a tea cup,” his father said.

“Why do bombs fall on the heads of ordinary people like us? I want an answer from the government. Why did my son have to die?”

Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner Ibne Mizan said,“We found that the lights on a large section of the flyover above the spot were turned off, specifically the area from where the crude bomb was thrown. There are no CCTV cameras there either.”

The incident comes a day before the arrival of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, the heir to the influential Zia family, who is set to return home on Thursday, ending his nearly 17 years in exile in London.

Tarique Rahman, the 60-year-old son of ailing former premier Khaleda Zia, has emerged as a leading contender for prime minister in the upcoming February general elections. "This will be a defining political moment,” BNP spokesman Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury earlier said that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance and adopt top-tier security measures.

Authorities have deployed a“double-layer” security cordon combining state and party measures across Dhaka ahead of Rahman's arrival. Also Read | India–Bangladesh relations hit turbulence as visa services are suspended | 5 latest updates

The incident also comes days after student leader Osman Hadi, instrumental in the anti-government protests last year, was killed, triggering violence in parts of the country.

Days ago, a Hindu man was also killed in Dhaka by a mob for allegedly making“blasphemous” comments. Dipu Chandra Das was severely beaten, after which his body was hung from a tree and set on fire.