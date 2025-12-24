Qatar Charity Regulator Chief Named Among Arab World's Most Influential Figures

The head of Qatar's Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) has been named among the Arab world's most influential figures in the field of social responsibility for 2025, organisers have announced.

Ibrahim Abdulla Al Dehaimi was selected by the Regional Network for Social Responsibility in recognition of his role in strengthening the governance and impact of charitable and humanitarian work.

The network said the decision reflected Al Dehaimi's efforts to modernise and regulate the charity sector, promote transparency and sustainability, and enhance the social impact of initiatives at both national and regional levels.

The recognition also highlights RACA's growing role in improving the efficiency and credibility of charitable organisations, a key objective as countries across the region seek to align humanitarian work with long-term development goals.