Social Development Minister Visits Elderly Care Home On Christmas

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) - Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa on Wednesday visited the volunteer Our Lady of Peace Home for the Elderly in Amman on the occasion of Christmas.Bani Mustafa extended her congratulations and best wishes to members of the Christian communities, wishing them continued goodness and peace, and said the occasion embodies the values of love and coexistence that characterize Jordanian society.During the visit, she stressed the importance of the role played by social care institutions in providing services and support to beneficiary groups, underscoring the ministry's commitment to continuing to support these institutions and strengthen their programs in a way that contributes to achieving social protection.Bani Mustafa said the ministry, through developing policies and programs, seeks to improve the quality of services provided to the elderly, noting that the Ministry of Social Development has achieved a number of accomplishments in this field, most notably strengthening services at elderly care homes, raising the level of supervision and oversight, and expanding day-care and family support programs.During the visit, the minister reviewed the conditions at the home and the services provided to male and female beneficiaries.For its part, the management of the volunteer Our Lady of Peace Home for the Elderly expressed appreciation for the visit, praising the Ministry of Social Development's interest and its continued follow-up of social care institutions.