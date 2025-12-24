Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Wearable Devices Stock Soars Pre-Market On New Collaboration With AI Smart Glass Maker Rokid

Wearable Devices Stock Soars Pre-Market On New Collaboration With AI Smart Glass Maker Rokid


2025-12-24 10:12:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shares of Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) soared over 18% in the pre-market session on Wednesday after it announced a collaboration with AI-powered smart glass maker Rokid.

The collaboration is aimed at delivering gesture control for AI and augmented reality glasses that feels natural, fast and consistent in daily use, the company said.

The two companies will work together to make it easier for consumers to use Rokid glasses with Wearable Devices' Mudra Link neural wristband for touch-free, wrist-based control, they said. Consumer bundles are slated for a rollout in the second quarter of 2026. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN24122025007385015968ID1110522074



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search