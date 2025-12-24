Wearable Devices Stock Soars Pre-Market On New Collaboration With AI Smart Glass Maker Rokid

Shares of Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) soared over 18% in the pre-market session on Wednesday after it announced a collaboration with AI-powered smart glass maker Rokid.

The collaboration is aimed at delivering gesture control for AI and augmented reality glasses that feels natural, fast and consistent in daily use, the company said.

The two companies will work together to make it easier for consumers to use Rokid glasses with Wearable Devices' Mudra Link neural wristband for touch-free, wrist-based control, they said. Consumer bundles are slated for a rollout in the second quarter of 2026.

