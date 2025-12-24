Virat Kohli Smashes Century In VHT Return, Crosses 16,000 List-A Runs

Kohli Marks VHT Return with Century

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli marked his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) on a triumphant note as not only the batting icon complete the 16,000 List-A runs, but also posted a memorable century as he prepares for the mission of lifting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. Virat took to Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence, NCA ground with a point to prove, that at 37, the age is just a number and his relentless consistency, impeccable pacing and strike rotation and gap finding abilities are just as good as the Virat who captured the nation's hearts with his exploits ever since he was a teenager with the U19 World Cup title in his hand.

In his first VHT match since 15 years and first 50-over match for Delhi in 12 years, Virat scored a 101-ball 131, with 14 fours and three sixes, with a strike rate of over 129. The knock featured those same trademark drives, some sumptuous straight hits and that almost flawless ability to pierce the ball through gaps and run between the wickets.

Delhi Secures Four-Wicket Victory

Virat has now also completed 1,000 List A runs for Delhi. In 18 matches and 17 innings for Delhi, he has scored 1,041 runs at an average of 65.06, with five centuries and four fifties and best score of 131.

Delhi won the toss and elected to field first. A century from Ricky Bhui (122 in 105 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes) took AP to 298/8 in 50 overs. Notably, captain and India's emerging all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 23 off 21 balls, including a four and a six. For Delhi, pacer Simarjeet Singh (5/54) and Prince Yadav (3/50) were among the top bowlers for Delhi.

While Delhi lost Arpit Rana early, a 113-run stand between Priyansh Arya (74 in 44 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) and Virat put Delhi in a steady position. Nitish Rana (77 in 55 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) had a 160-run stand with Virat, which ended with Virat being dismissed for 131, with 14 fours and three sixes. Skipper Rishabh Pant (5) had a poor outing, but Delhi secured the win in 37.4 overs by four wickets.

Kohli Surpasses Major List-A Milestones

Virat also became the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar (21,999 runs) to complete 16,000 List-A cricket runs and the overall ninth player to reach the milestone. Cracking his 58th List A century, he is just three tons away from overtaking Sachin's tally of 60 List A tons. Virat is the fastest to reach the milestone in just 330 innings, as compared to 391 innings taken by Sachin.

Now in 343 matches, Virat has scored 16,130 runs at an average of 57.60, with a strike rate of almost 94, with 58 centuries and 84 fifties in 330 innings and a best score of 183. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)