Turkish Military Leaders Inspect Site of Libyan Jet Crash
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, along with other senior commanders, carried out on-site inspections at the location where a Libyan military delegation’s aircraft crashed the previous evening, killing Libyan army chief Gen. Mohamed Ali Al-Haddad, four members of his delegation, and three crew members.
“Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, together with the Force Commanders, conducted inspections at the crash site," the General Staff announced in a statement shared on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal.
Bayraktaroglu also visited a mobile coordination center established in the area, where he was briefed by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and officials from the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), the statement added. The post included images from the inspection.
Earlier, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that the wreckage of the Falcon 50 business jet—which had departed Ankara’s Esenboga Airport bound for Tripoli—was discovered by gendarmerie units about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) south of Kesikkavak in Ankara’s Haymana district. Yerlikaya confirmed that both the black box and cockpit voice recorder were recovered.
