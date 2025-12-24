403
Macron slams US visa restrictions as “intimidation and coercion”
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron strongly criticized the United States on Wednesday for imposing visa restrictions on former EU commissioner Thierry Breton and four other European figures, describing the measures as acts of “intimidation and coercion.”
“France condemns the visa restriction measures taken by the United States against Thierry Breton and four other European figures. These measures amount to intimidation and coercion aimed at undermining European digital sovereignty,” Macron wrote on the US social media platform X.
He emphasized that the EU’s digital regulations were established through a “democratic and sovereign process” by the European Parliament and the Council and are intended to govern activities within Europe, ensuring fair competition among digital platforms. The rules are designed to make actions illegal online reflect what is illegal offline and are not aimed at any third country.
“The rules governing the European Union’s digital space are not meant to be determined outside Europe,” Macron added.
The French president reaffirmed that France will continue to support the European Commission and EU partners in defending the bloc’s digital sovereignty and regulatory independence.
The US imposed the visa restrictions on Tuesday, accusing the five individuals of orchestrating efforts to pressure platforms into censoring “American viewpoints,” according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
