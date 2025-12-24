403
Libyan military delegation inspects site of fatal plane crash in Turkey
(MENAFN) A Libyan military delegation is conducting on-site assessments in Türkiye following the crash of a private aircraft that was carrying Libya’s Chief of General Staff, General Mohamed Ali Al-Haddad, along with four other officials and three crew members.
The delegation arrived in Ankara by air on Wednesday and was received by Turkish defense authorities, according to reports. Afterward, the group traveled by minibus to the Kesikkavak area in Ankara’s Haymana district, where the aircraft went down late Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of all those on board.
Upon arrival, the Libyan officials moved to the zone where the debris is scattered, as search, recovery, and investigative operations continue at the site.
Authorities confirmed that the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were recovered early Wednesday. Officials noted that the wreckage is dispersed across an area of approximately three square kilometers, and that technical analysis of the recovered devices has already begun in order to identify the cause of the accident.
According to officials, more than 400 personnel are deployed at the location, supported by over 100 ground vehicles and several aerial units to assist with ongoing operations.
In addition, a separate Libyan delegation consisting of 22 members has arrived in the Turkish capital. This group includes relatives of the victims as well as representatives from Libya’s defense and interior institutions, according to statements.
“We are also very curious about (the cause of the crash), but this data will reveal the cause, and the authorities will share the findings with you,” he said.
The aircraft involved was a Falcon 50 business jet that departed from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport and was headed to Tripoli when the crash occurred, according to official accounts.
