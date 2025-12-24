President: Ukraine's Total War Losses Estimated At $800B

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this while speaking with journalists, according to Ukrinform.

"$800 billion is our overall estimate of losses from this Russian war. This is what we are discussing with our partners," Zelensky said.

He noted that the draft framework document between Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Europe on ending the war provides for the creation of several funds to address economic recovery, reconstruction of damaged areas and regions, and humanitarian issues.

"The goal will be to raise $800 billion through equity capital, grants, debt instruments, and private sector contributions in order to help Ukraine fully realize its potential," Zelensky said.

According to him, there is already an understanding of where these funds would come from.

"For example, in Point 9 [of the draft framework document between Ukraine, the U.S., Russia, and Europe on ending the war] on funds: Point A. The U.S. and European countries will establish an equity and grants fund with a target size of $200 billion for transparent and effective investment in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

This provision, he added, also stipulates that Ukraine retains the right to compensation from Russia for the damage caused.

"We mean real compensation for the damage caused by aggression. For example, we already have a European decision on EUR 90 billion in support for the next two years. The Europeans provided an interest-free loan. We are legally tying it so that we will repay the EUR 90 billion to Europe when Russia pays reparations. That is the linkage. At the same time, they gave us the EUR 90 billion, while EUR 210 billion in frozen assets remained," Zelensky said.

Zelensky earlier revealed details of a 20-point draft framework document between Ukraine, the U.S., Russia, and Europe, aimed at ending the war.

In addition to this draft, Zelensky said that other documents necessary to end the war had also been developed. These include a multilateral framework of security guarantees for Ukraine – a trilateral document involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe; a bilateral framework of U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine; and a document on recovery and economic development prepared by Ukraine and the U.S., known as Ukraine's Roadmap for Prosperity.