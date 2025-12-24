Asia Pacific Polymer Foam Market Key Trends, Opportunities, And Growth Factors In New Report By 2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Asia Pacific Polymer Foam Market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding construction activity, and rising demand from automotive, packaging, and insulation sectors. Key players such as BASF SE, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Recticel, and JSP Corporation are focusing on capacity expansion, lightweight materials, and sustainable foam solutions to meet evolving regional demand.

The Asia Pacific polymer foam market is projected to grow from USD 44.03 billion in 2024 to USD 63.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The report provides key insights into current Asia Pacific polymer foam market growth, demand, drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market landscape. The polymer foam market is driven by rapid industrialization, expanding construction activity, and rising demand for lightweight, energy-efficient materials across the automotive, packaging, and consumer goods sectors.

By resin type, the polyurethane segment is estimated to dominate the Asia Pacific polymer foam market during the forecast period.

Polyurethane (PU) is estimated to be the leading segment in the Asia Pacific polymer foam market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the high demand for flexible PU in mattresses, furniture, and automotive applications.

China accounts for the production of 60% of flexible PU used in the entire region, while the capacity of India and other countries of the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly with the help of the increasing production of MDI/TDI and the low cost of manufacturing. Urbanization and construction booms, an increase in automotive production, demand from the middle-class for furniture and bedding, and packaging needs led by e-commerce are also fueling the market for this segment in the region.

By foam type, flexible foam is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific polymer foam market during the forecast period.

The flexible foam segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific polymer foam market due to the huge demand from furniture, bedding, automotive interior, and packaging applications. Urbanization and the rise of the middle-class population are stimulating the demand for mattresses, sofas, and cushions. The automotive industry is also a major consumer of flexible foam in seats, headrests, and NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) parts. The region's strong manufacturing facilities, growing MDI/TDI capacity, and low-cost production contribute to the strong demand for flexible foam in the Asia Pacific region.

The building & construction segment is estimated to dominate the Asia Pacific polymer foam market during the forecast period.

The building & construction sector is the largest end user of polymer foam in Asia Pacific. Urbanization, infrastructural development, and increasing usage of energy-efficient building materials in the region are driving the market. The demand for polymer foams for applications in insulation, roofing, flooring, pipe support, soundproofing, and structural reinforcement is significantly boosted by countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, which heavily invest in residential, commercial, and industrial construction. Polyurethane (PU) foams and polystyrene (EPS/XPS) foams are at the forefront of modern construction due to their outstanding thermal insulation properties, which help meet energy efficiency standards. The increase in cold chain logistics, which is led by the pharmaceutical, food processing, and e-commerce industries, also contributes to the demand for rigid foams used in insulated panels and refrigeration systems. Furthermore, authorities in the Asia Pacific region are implementing stringent building-energy codes and are encouraging the use of environmentally friendly construction materials.

India is projected to be the fastest-growing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

India is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polymer foam in the Asia Pacific region due to its solid economic growth and fast industrialization. Large-scale construction in the country is fueling the use of polymer foams in insulation, roofing, flooring, soundproofing, and interiors. Simultaneously, India's status as a leading automotive production center is driving the demand for foam in seating, interiors, NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) components, and cushioning applications. The demand for protective polymer foam packaging due to an increase in e-commerce sales, as well as electronics manufacturing, is also supporting the market growth. Along with these developments, the Indian government's policies like "Make in India," the creation of domestic MDI/TDI production capacity, and upgrading the manufacturing facilities are also pivotal in making the supply chain stronger and reducing costs.

Asia Pacific Polymer Foam Companies

Sheela Foam Limited (India), Dura Foam Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), Duroflex Foam (India), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), and King Koil India (India) are the leading players in the market. There is significant competition in the polymer foam market to develop new process technology, lower the manufacturing cost, and increase the use of polymer foam in end-use industries.

Sheela Foam Limited (India)

Sheela Foam Limited has carved a niche as the frontrunner in India's polyurethane (PU) foam industry. Its manufacturing footprint spans the entire nation, solidifying its position as a domestic leader. The company's vision stretches beyond borders as it possesses a global marketing perspective, aiming to leave its mark on the international stage. Over the past five decades, Sheela Foam Limited has built an unwavering reputation for excellence. Its commitment to quality and innovation has resulted in an impeccable track record, earning customers' trust nationwide. The company operates through four business segments, namely, mattress, technical foam, furniture foam, and comfort foam and homecare products segments.

Dura Foam Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Dura Foam Industries Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian manufacturer of polyurethane mattresses based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and has built a strong reputation for excellence over the years. Dura Foam prioritizes understanding the science of sleep, meticulously researching, and implementing that knowledge into its mattress designs. Dura Foam utilizes high-grade polyurethane foams known for their durability and responsiveness, ensuring the mattress offers lasting comfort and support. This translates into a mattress that conforms to your body shape, minimizing pressure points and promoting better circulation throughout the night.

Duroflex Foam (India)

Duroflex Foam has been one of India's leading names in polyurethane foam manufacturing for over five decades, dating back to its pioneering beginnings in 1963. This rich heritage translates into a deep understanding of sleep needs and a commitment to crafting mattresses that deliver an exceptional sleep experience. Duroflex prioritizes using only the finest quality raw materials. This commitment to excellence extends throughout the manufacturing process, where state-of-the-art technology and high-performing machinery ensure consistent quality and innovation in every mattress. It prioritizes a safe and hygienic environment for production, reflecting its dedication to providing customers with comfort and peace of mind.

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.'s PEF Division stands out for its innovative portfolio of high-performance polyolefin foam products. These foams undergo a unique electron beam crosslinking process, which significantly enhances their properties. This translates into exceptional durability and performance, making them ideal for demanding applications across diverse industries.

