Silver's Record Run Near $72 Looks Like A Late-Stage Momentum Trade
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Silver's surge is starting to look less like a steady repricing and more like a momentum burst that could punish late buyers. In early trading on December 24, spot silver was around $72.13 an ounce on the feed shown, after printing a fresh high near $72.70.
Other spot screens showed a similar picture, with the day's range roughly $71.38 to $72.71. The most revealing marker sits behind today's record.
On November 21, silver traded below $48, with an intraday low around $48.62 and a close near $49.99. A move from sub-$48 territory to roughly $72.70 in just over a month is not a normal grind higher.
It is acceleration-fast enough to change the market's character, pulling in trend-followers and short-term speculation. Daily marks underline how quickly the rally intensified this past week.
Silver was around $65.20 on Dec 18, $67.26 on Dec 19, $68.58 on Dec 22, and $71.21 on Dec 23 before extending again into Dec 24.
Silver surge tests momentum limits
The jump gained force after Tuesday's break above $70, a psychological level that often flips cautious positioning into chase behavior. Year-end liquidity has also been thinner, a backdrop that can turn routine buying into outsized price moves.
Analysts quoted in market coverage described precious metals as a“neutral go-between” in a more fragmented global economy, while others said gold and silver“hit the accelerator” this week. That narrative matters because it can encourage price-insensitive demand.
Flows have followed. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) reported ounces in trust near 516.5 million on Dec 19 and about 530.6 million on Dec 23, while SLV share volume around Dec 23 surged to roughly 75.7 million shares.
Internationally, India 's MCX silver hit fresh records near ₹2.23 lakh per kilogram, and reports pointed to record pricing in Shanghai silver futures as well.
Technically, the warning lights are bright. Your 4-hour RSI sits near 77.4, and the daily RSI near 82.2-extreme readings that often show up in blow-off phases. The line to watch is $70: hold it and the trend survives; lose it and the unwind can be abrupt.
Silver traded in the low $72s after breaking $70, with thin holiday liquidity helping magnify the move.
The speed is the story: on November 21 silver traded below $48, and less than five weeks later it was probing $72.
ETF and technical signals look stretched at the same time, a combination that can precede sharp reversals.
