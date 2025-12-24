Farah Families' Dispute Leaves 4 Dead

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): At least four people have been killed in a clash between two families in the provincial capital of Farah, officials said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Mawlawi Mohammad Naeem Badri stated that the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Kariz Jalal area of Farah city.

He explained that the dispute arose from personal and family-related issues between members of the two families, resulting in four fatalities.

Badri added that security forces promptly arrived at the scene and arrested two individuals in connection with the incident.

Three of the deceased were from one family, while the fourth belonged to the opposing family, the police spokesman concluded.

kk/sa