VOSS Returns As Official Hydration Partner For The Globe Soccer Awards 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The premium Norwegian water brand strengthens its presence in global football for a second year running

Dubai, UAE – December, 2025: VOSS, the globally recognised premium water brand, is set to return as the official hydration partner of the Globe Soccer Awards for the second consecutive year. The awards, taking place on December 28 at Atlantis The Royal on Palm Jumeirah, will gather world-class athletes, coaches, club owners, content creators, business leaders, and cultural tastemakers under one roof.

This year's finalists include some of the sport's most celebrated names, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Kylian Mbappé, and Raphinha, alongside influential personalities from across sports, business, and media. The activation reinforces VOSS's commitment to supporting elite performance and wellness, while positioning the brand as a staple of luxury lifestyle experiences.

VOSS will showcase its premium positioning through a dedicated Hydration Bar at the event, the VIP section, the gala dinner, and on stage to maximize brand visibility across all high-impact touchpoints.

“Being part of the Globe Soccer Awards for a second year underscores VOSS's strategy of supporting excellence at the highest level,” said a VOSS spokesperson.“This partnership reflects our broader focus on strategic collaborations in the region across sports, culture and professional spheres.

Through partnerships with global sporting and lifestyle events, VOSS continues to position itself as a brand that combines precision, quality, and thoughtful experiences.

ABOUT VOSS:

Founded in Norway, VOSS is globally recognised as one of the world's leading premium water brands, celebrated for its exceptional purity, crisp taste, and unmistakable cylindrical bottle. Across the GCC, VOSS has become a hallmark of modern luxury, trusted by five-star hotels, Michelin-acclaimed restaurants, elite wellness destinations, and high-end retailers.

With a strong commitment to quality, design, and contemporary lifestyle culture, VOSS continues to elevate the hydration experience for the region's discerning consumers. Through strategic regional partnerships, enhanced sustainability initiatives, and an expanding portfolio tailored to Middle Eastern preferences, VOSS remains the preferred choice for refined, premium drinking water.

ABOUT GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS:

The Globe Soccer Awards, an annual internationally recognized event headquartered in Dubai, celebrates excellence across all facets of the global football industry. Since its founding in 2010, the awards have honoured top players, coaches, agents, and club executives with winners determined through a combination of global public fan votes and final decisions by an esteemed international jury panel of football professionals.