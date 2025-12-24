SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS LAUNCH NEXTGEN FLAG FOOTBALL PROGRAM IN UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Today, the San Francisco 49ers announced the launch of NextGen Flag Football, a ground-breaking initiative to introduce flag football into school curricula in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first time. The program is launching in collaboration with GEMS Education, the largest network of schools in the country, serving 125,000 students. The program began rolling out in select GEMS schools earlier this year, with plans for additional schools to join the program in January 2026.

The NextGen Flag Football program will equip participating schools with all essential gear, tailored curriculum resources, and coaching support, empowering teachers to seamlessly integrate flag football into their physical education lessons. To support the students' continued growth, the 49ers will provide ongoing in-person training throughout the academic year. At the end of each season, the program will culminate in a flag football tournament, bringing together participating schools to compete and demonstrate the skills developed in their classes.

The launch follows several successful 49ers flag football clinics at GEMS schools earlier this year, including the first event of its kind hosted by an NFL team in the UAE at GEMS World Academy Senior School. During these events, 49ers representatives trained more than two dozen physical education teachers in the fundamentals of coaching flag football, before leading hands-on sessions with students. Participants took part in NFL-style practice drills, played introductory flag tag games, and were surprised with a special appearance from 49ers mascot, Sourdough Sam, who attended to cheer on the students.

“Seeing the enthusiasm from students and teachers ever since the first clinic at GEMS has been truly inspiring,” said Justin Prettyman, Executive Director of the 49ers Foundation.“We're thrilled to launch NextGen Flag Football and to work with GEMS going forward. By introducing students to the fundamentals of flag football, we're not just teaching a game; we're helping them develop teamwork, confidence, and leadership skills that will last a lifetime.”

Jay Varkey, Deputy CEO, GEMS Education, said:“At GEMS Education, we are committed to providing our students with a truly holistic education that nurtures not only academic excellence but also character, teamwork, and resilience. Our collaboration with the San Francisco 49ers reflects this vision, bringing world-class sporting expertise into our schools through the NextGen Flag Football program. This will offer our students unique and exciting opportunities to learn, lead, and grow through sport, reinforcing our belief that physical education is a vital part of developing well-rounded, future-ready young people.”

The launch of NextGen Flag Football in the UAE also reflects the 49ers expanding international footprint under the NFL's Global Markets Program. In March, the team was awarded activation rights in the UAE, building on its success in the United Kingdom and Mexico, where local fanbases have grown by more than 50 percent in each country. Since 2021, the 49ers have hosted over 50 community events across those regions, using sport as a platform to inspire and connect with youth around the world.