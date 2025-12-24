Bluebird Block-2 Launch A Major Boost For Gaganyaan Mission: VSSC Chief

Boost for Gaganyaan Mission

Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), A Rajarajan, on Wednesday said that the successful launch of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite boosts confidence for India's Gaganyaan mission. Rajarajan emphasised that launching the heaviest satellite from Indian soil using ISRO's own launcher proves India's ability to achieve precise orbits.

Speaking to ANI, A Rajarajan said, "This is the heaviest satellite we have launched from Indian soil with our own launcher... It gives us confidence to take care of the Gaganyaan mission... This gives us the confidence that we can achieve precise orbits..."

ISRO Successfully Launches Heaviest Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the United States' AST SpaceMobile this morning. The satellite was successfully placed in orbit, and the mission was declared a success. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST.

The mission will deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.

The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft is the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket.

PM Modi Hails Historic Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the successful LVM3-M6 launch, which placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit, calling it a significant stride in India's space journey.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A significant stride in India's space sector. The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey."

"It strengthens India's heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market. This is also reflective of our efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Congratulations to our hardworking space scientists and engineers. India continues to soar higher in the world of space!" the post reads. (ANI)

