403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Libya announces three days of national mourning after army chief death
(MENAFN) Libyan authorities on Tuesday declared a three-day period of national mourning following the death of Army Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and four high-ranking military officials in an aircraft accident near Ankara.
According to an official statement issued by the Government of National Unity, condolences were extended to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to their fellow members within the Libyan Armed Forces.
The statement explained that throughout the mourning period, flags at all state institutions would be lowered to half-staff, while official events, ceremonies, and celebrations would be put on hold.
“The Government of National Unity extends its sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased and to their colleagues in the armed forces, praying that Almighty God bestows His vast mercy upon them, grants them eternal rest in His spacious gardens, and blesses their families and loved ones with patience and solace,” the statement said.
It further noted that Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh had directed the Ministry of Defense to dispatch an official delegation to Ankara to work closely with Turkish authorities and assess the circumstances surrounding the crash, according to reports.
The incident comes as Libya was preparing to mark Independence Day on Dec. 24–25, commemorating 74 years since liberation from Italian rule. These observances will now take place under the shadow of national mourning.
Separately, the head of Libya’s Presidency Council, Mohamed Menfi, also issued a message mourning the deaths of Haddad and the four senior military officials.
Earlier, Turkish officials stated that the wreckage of the Falcon 50 aircraft en route to Tripoli with Haddad on board was located south of the Haymana area near Ankara, according to available information.
According to an official statement issued by the Government of National Unity, condolences were extended to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to their fellow members within the Libyan Armed Forces.
The statement explained that throughout the mourning period, flags at all state institutions would be lowered to half-staff, while official events, ceremonies, and celebrations would be put on hold.
“The Government of National Unity extends its sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased and to their colleagues in the armed forces, praying that Almighty God bestows His vast mercy upon them, grants them eternal rest in His spacious gardens, and blesses their families and loved ones with patience and solace,” the statement said.
It further noted that Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh had directed the Ministry of Defense to dispatch an official delegation to Ankara to work closely with Turkish authorities and assess the circumstances surrounding the crash, according to reports.
The incident comes as Libya was preparing to mark Independence Day on Dec. 24–25, commemorating 74 years since liberation from Italian rule. These observances will now take place under the shadow of national mourning.
Separately, the head of Libya’s Presidency Council, Mohamed Menfi, also issued a message mourning the deaths of Haddad and the four senior military officials.
Earlier, Turkish officials stated that the wreckage of the Falcon 50 aircraft en route to Tripoli with Haddad on board was located south of the Haymana area near Ankara, according to available information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment