Telescope Innovations Reports Significant Milestones And Financial Results Of Fiscal Year 2025

December 23, 2025 8:00 PM EST | Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company"), a developer of intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies, reports financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025. The Company generated revenues of $5.8 million during this period, with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $402K (Figure 1). Telescope continues to strategically reinvest revenues to enhance R&D and commercialization capacity, with significant accomplishments as a result.







Figure 1. Revenue and EBITDA for FY 23, 24, and 25 in CAD, along with major milestones achieved in each fiscal year.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS



Continued delivery of technical milestones for multi-year, funded project with Pfizer for Self-Driving Lab ("SDL") development

New commercialization opportunities for SDLs in Asia, leading to Telescope's deployment of the first SDL for pharmaceutical development in Korea in FY 26

Strongest sales performance quarters for DirectInject-LCTM to date, expansion in Europe, and launch in Asia Production of battery-grade lithium sulfide through Telescope's proprietary low-temperature method, and shipment of first samples to battery industry groups in North America and Asia

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED AUGUST 31, 2025

All values are represented in CAD.



Revenues of $5.8 M, versus $4.4 M for FY 2024

Expenses of $ 7.3 M, versus $5.8 M for FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $402 K, versus loss of $152 K for FY 2024

"These results reflect the growing validation of Telescope's technology across multiple end markets," said Henry Dubina, CEO of Telescope Innovations. "From continued progress on our SDL program with Pfizer to record DirectInject-LCTM sales and the delivery of battery-grade lithium sulfide, FY 2025 marked an important transition from development to commercialization. We're excited to be addressing growing demand for intelligent, automated chemistry and the resulting manufacturing insights it provides."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Henry Dubina, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

