Related Affordable Foundation Hosts Holiday Celebration For Rip Van Winkle Housing Residents In Poughkeepsie, Organized By Charlia Frank Inc.

Poughkeepsie, NY - December 23, 2025 - The Related Affordable Foundation (RAF) proudly hosted a Holiday Celebration for residents of Rip Van Winkle Housing, organized by Charlia Frank Inc., bringing joy, connection, and holiday spirit to city children and families in Poughkeepsie, New York. The festive event was held at the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum, creating a warm and welcoming environment for all who attended.

Residents enjoyed an afternoon filled with holiday cheer, highlighted by a special visit from Santa- graciously supported by Devon Wilson -along with delicious meals catered by Mama La's Catering and beautiful Christmas décor designed by Tariq Elting. The celebration created meaningful moments for children and families-many of whom will remember this experience for years to come.

The celebration would not have been possible without the leadership and support of Alexander Alcantara and the entire Rip Van Winkle Housing staff, whose continued dedication to residents plays a vital role in strengthening the community.

The Related Affordable Foundation (RAF) is a charitable, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization committed to enriching the lives of affordable housing residents and helping break the generational cycle of poverty through impactful community initiatives and partnerships.

Charlia Frank Inc., founded in 2010, is dedicated to empowering youth and families in underserved communities. What began as arts-based programming has evolved into a broad range of educational enrichment, mentorship, advocacy, and STEAM-focused initiatives. In 2022, Charlia Frank Inc. became a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, expanding its ability to drive positive, lasting change. The organization remains committed to fostering holistic development and inspiring youth to lead with creativity, compassion, and confidence.

Holiday photos with Santa were generously provided courtesy of Kevin Paige of Freeflight Productions, capturing the joy and spirit of the celebration.

As the holiday season continues, organizers are proud to share that this celebration brought joy, laughter, and bright smiles to the children, creating cherished memories and spreading warmth and happiness throughout the community during this special time of year.