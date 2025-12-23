Protests Over Hindu Youth's Murder In Bangladesh Experts, Ex-Envoys Outraged

Experts and former Indian diplomats have expressed strong outrage over the killing of a 27-year-old Hindu youth in Bangladesh. The incident has sparked protests and renewed concerns over minority safety, with calls for accountability, justice, and firm diplomatic engagement to protect vulnerable communities.

