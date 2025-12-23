Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Protests Over Hindu Youth's Murder In Bangladesh Experts, Ex-Envoys Outraged


2025-12-23 03:18:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Experts and former Indian diplomats have expressed strong outrage over the killing of a 27-year-old Hindu youth in Bangladesh. The incident has sparked protests and renewed concerns over minority safety, with calls for accountability, justice, and firm diplomatic engagement to protect vulnerable communities.

MENAFN23122025007385015968ID1110519052



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search