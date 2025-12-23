Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Forecast

Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year

23.12.2025 / 15:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2025 Press release of Branicks Group AG Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year



Targets for purchase and sales volumes not fully achieved despite continued full pipeline

Forecast for gross rental income and income from property management slightly adjusted

Robustly on track operationally and with all financial obligations to be met in 2025 FFO I after minority interests specified within guidance Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2025. Against the backdrop of the ongoing and already well-advanced closing work for the 2025 financial year, the Management Board of Branicks Group AG ('Branicks'), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has reviewed its forecast for the financial year and adjusted it today. The decisive factor for this forecast adjustment is the business development in the fourth quarter of the current financial year. There are delays in individual transactions planned for this quarter, which are affecting the planned purchase and sale volume, gross rental income and income from property management. FFO I after minority interests is not affected by this. Adjusted and detailed forecast in detail

Sales volume of around €453 million, of which around €438 million relates to the Commercial Portfolio segment and around €15 million to the Institutional Business segment (previously: €600-800 million, of which €500-600 million relates to the Commercial Portfolio segment and €100-200 million to the Institutional Business segment)

Acquisitions for Institutional Business of around €80 million (previously: €100-200 million for Institutional Business)

Gross rental income of around €135-140 million (previously: €125-135 million)

Income from property management of around €40–45 million (previously: €45–55 million) FFO I after minority interests of around €41–45 million (previously: €40–55 million) Branicks will publish its 2025 annual report as planned on 29 April 2026. Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG, comments: "In the 2025 financial year, which is now coming to an end, Branicks made great progress in financial consolidation and was on track with robust operations. Given that the closing work is already well advanced, we expect to have essentially achieved our guidance for the 2025 financial year, with the exception of the acquisition and disposal targets. Our transactions have developed very satisfactorily in a difficult environment, although there are delays in some of the transactions planned for the fourth quarter of 2025. With the transaction pipeline remaining well filled, we expect to continue the momentum of the past financial year with further timely notarizations." About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of Sepember 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to PR Contact Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1569 ... IR Contact Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1492 ... 23.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

