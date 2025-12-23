403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SO. by Sora and Skoon & Glamorous Host “Day-To-Night Vibe” Evening in Riyadh
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — December 22, 2025
Saudi fashion label SO. by Sora, in partnership with Skoon & Glamorous, hosted an exclusive evening titled “Day-To-Night Vibe,” under the theme “From Abaya to Evening Glamour.” The event brought together select clients, fashion professionals, media figures, and industry insiders for an intimate celebration of contemporary abaya design and modern femininity. It took place at the brand’s boutique in Saad Square, King Khalid Road, Hittin, Riyadh.
The evening highlighted SO. by Sora’s signature day-to-night design philosophy, showcasing pieces created to transition seamlessly from daytime elegance to evening sophistication. Each design was crafted to enhance presence, offering confidence and refined elegance across different moments of the day. Carefully selected colors, precise cuts, and meticulous detailing came together to tell a personal story—celebrating individuality while balancing functionality with elevated design.
Hosted in an elegant boutique setting, guests were offered a closer look at the craftsmanship behind the collection through a curated presentation emphasizing fabric quality, movement, and styling versatility. The experience demonstrated how each piece adapts effortlessly to the evolving lifestyle of today’s modern woman.
Her Highness Princess Sora bint Saud, Founder of SO. by Sora, commented:
“More than heritage, the abaya is presented as a contemporary form of self expression embodying confidence, refinement, and effortless femininity across every moment of the day”
Beyond the presentation, “Day-To-Night Vibe” served as a platform for meaningful conversations around personal style, identity, and fashion as a form of self-expression. Attendees shared styling insights and first impressions, reinforcing the strong connection between the brand and its growing community.
With a growing presence in the Saudi fashion landscape, SO. by Sora, alongside Skoon & Glamorous, continues to position itself at the intersection of tradition and contemporary design. The Riyadh evening marked another step in redefining everyday elegance through pieces that are both functional and refined, resonating with regional and international audiences.
Saudi fashion label SO. by Sora, in partnership with Skoon & Glamorous, hosted an exclusive evening titled “Day-To-Night Vibe,” under the theme “From Abaya to Evening Glamour.” The event brought together select clients, fashion professionals, media figures, and industry insiders for an intimate celebration of contemporary abaya design and modern femininity. It took place at the brand’s boutique in Saad Square, King Khalid Road, Hittin, Riyadh.
The evening highlighted SO. by Sora’s signature day-to-night design philosophy, showcasing pieces created to transition seamlessly from daytime elegance to evening sophistication. Each design was crafted to enhance presence, offering confidence and refined elegance across different moments of the day. Carefully selected colors, precise cuts, and meticulous detailing came together to tell a personal story—celebrating individuality while balancing functionality with elevated design.
Hosted in an elegant boutique setting, guests were offered a closer look at the craftsmanship behind the collection through a curated presentation emphasizing fabric quality, movement, and styling versatility. The experience demonstrated how each piece adapts effortlessly to the evolving lifestyle of today’s modern woman.
Her Highness Princess Sora bint Saud, Founder of SO. by Sora, commented:
“More than heritage, the abaya is presented as a contemporary form of self expression embodying confidence, refinement, and effortless femininity across every moment of the day”
Beyond the presentation, “Day-To-Night Vibe” served as a platform for meaningful conversations around personal style, identity, and fashion as a form of self-expression. Attendees shared styling insights and first impressions, reinforcing the strong connection between the brand and its growing community.
With a growing presence in the Saudi fashion landscape, SO. by Sora, alongside Skoon & Glamorous, continues to position itself at the intersection of tradition and contemporary design. The Riyadh evening marked another step in redefining everyday elegance through pieces that are both functional and refined, resonating with regional and international audiences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment