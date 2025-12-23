MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Canstar Resources Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that on December 22, 2025, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns, he donated 27,863,339 common shares (Shares) of Canstar Resources Inc. to The Sprott Foundation (which he controls). Combined with prior Share issuances by Canstar Resources, this resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 10.3% of the outstanding Shares since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the donation of these Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 27,863,339 Shares, representing approximately 15.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

As a result of the donation, Mr. Sprott still controls the 27,863,339 Shares donated to The Sprott Foundation. Therefore, Mr. Sprott still controls 27,863,339 Shares, representing approximately 15.0 % of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

