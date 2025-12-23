403
Trump Clarifies Need for Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has declared that Greenland is vital for America’s “national security,” following his decision to appoint a special envoy to the Arctic territory, which remains under Danish sovereignty.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has revived his long-standing ambition of acquiring Greenland from Denmark, citing its strategic position and rich mineral resources. He has even suggested that annexation is not off the table.
“We need Greenland for national security,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “You look up and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it,” he added.
His comments came after naming Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US envoy to Greenland, describing him as “a deal-maker-type guy.” Trump praised Landry for recognizing “how essential Greenland is to our national security.”
Landry later posted on X that it was “an honor to serve” in the volunteer role “to make Greenland a part of the US,” stressing that his new responsibilities would not interfere with his duties as governor.
Denmark, which has consistently resisted Trump’s efforts to claim the island, responded by summoning the US ambassador following Landry’s appointment.
