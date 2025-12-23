MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Beijing Radio and TV Station Debuts Home Through Their Eyes Season 2: Unlocking New Ways to Explore the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - A new season of short videos-told from the perspective of international content creators-is offering the world a fresh lens through which to explore Chinese cities. Following the success of Season 1, Home Through Their Eyes returns for Season 2, focusing on the theme of the "Charming Metropolitan Area." This season not only showcases the unique allure of Chinese culture through the vibrancy of everyday life but also highlights the evolving landscape of urban development and regional integration in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. It presents a multidimensional, diverse and inclusive portrait of a vibrant, ever-evolving China to global audiences.



Image 1

A Thousand Years in a Day: A Cross-City, Cross-Time, Cross-Culture Journey Through Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

Foreign friends explore the grandeur of the Ming and Qing dynasties at the Palace Museum in the morning, then hop on a high-speed train to arrive in Hebei's ancient town of Zhengding by evening-just in time to immerse themselves in the bustling night market of this historic town.







Image 2







Image 3

They hike along the Great Wall with a guide from the "Great Wall Commune," where modern adventure meets ancient fortifications. In the hutongs of Beijing, they knead dough, roll wrappers, and make dumplings alongside local families-each step making them feel right at home. The warmth and hospitality of Beijing locals make them forget they're far from home, as they experience the true warmth and kindness of the city.







Image 4

Whether interacting with adorable animals at the Beijing Wildlife Park, embarking on a time-traveling literary journey through Langfang's Unique Dream of Red Mansion, racing down the Olympic slopes of Chongli, or soaking in the soothing warmth of winter hot springs-these international youth are discovering the rich, diverse cultural fusion that defines the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.







Image 5

In a Single Frame: A Panoramic Look at Cross-Regional, Cross-Scene, and Cross-Lifestyle Living in the Metropolitan Area

As a continuation and upgrade of its debut season, Home Through Their Eyes Season 2 shifts its focus to the "Modern Capital Metropolitan Area." The eight-episode series takes viewers on a journey into the cultural landmarks, cutting-edge technologies, eco-friendly environments, and daily life of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region-offering a vivid glimpse into the region's collaborative development and its rich, tangible achievements.







Image 6

International guests explore cultural treasures like the Forbidden City and the Great Wall, while also stepping into modern marvels such as Tongrentang's "ZhiMa Health" Flagship Store and the autonomous driving demonstration zone in Beijing's Yizhuang area. Here, they witness the revitalization of traditional Chinese medicine, the thrill of winter sports, the allure of smart mobility, and the convenience of a "30-minute commute circle" that seamlessly connects life across two cities.







Image 7







Image 8

Breaking Barriers with a Friendly Lens: Telling China's Story on Global Social Platforms

Season 2 of Home Through Their Eyes avoids flashy slogans and heavy-handed messaging. Instead, it captivates audiences with genuine, friend-to-friend storytelling-complemented by AIGC-driven creative content. As a result, hashtags like #HomeThroughTheirEyes, #BeijingMetroCircle, and #BeijingFun have quickly gone viral on YouTube, Instagram, and other major global platforms. Viewers from around the world have been commenting, praising the unique blend of ancient culture and modern vibrancy within the metropolitan area. This cross-cultural exchange is inspiring more and more people to explore the rich diversity and charm of China's cities for themselves.







Image 9

