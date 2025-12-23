403
EU Confirms Support for Denmark, Greenland
(MENAFN) On Monday, the European Union voiced its solidarity with Denmark and Greenland after the United States announced the appointment of a special envoy to the territory.
"We continue to stand in solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark. Any changes to that status are for Greenlanders and Danes alone to decide," stated EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on the social media platform X.
She further emphasized: "We expect all our partners to respect their sovereignty and territorial integrity and to abide by their international commitments, enshrined inter alia in the United Nations Charter and the North Atlantic Treaty."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed these sentiments, underscoring that Arctic security remains a central priority for the EU.
“Arctic security remains a key priority for the European Union, and one in which we seek to work with allies and partners,” she said.
“Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. These principles are essential not only for the European Union, but for nations around the world,” she added on X.
“We stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland,” von der Leyen concluded.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that Jeff Landry, governor of Louisiana, will serve as the United States’ special envoy to Greenland.
