Ling Meng Redefines Jewelry Design With Exclusive New York Salon Experience

Photo Courtesy: Jorge Andres Franco

On December 14, 2025, Ling Meng, a visionary New York-based founder, fashion model, and creative director, hosted an exclusive salon that captivated New York's creative community. The intimate gathering, held in a private venue in Manhattan, provided a space for designers, artisans, and cultural influencers to explore the intersection of contemporary jewelry design, craftsmanship, and experiential art.

Ling Meng, founder of lING Jewelry, showcased her unique approach to design, which fuses modern femininity, cultural exploration, and emotional depth. This salon was not just a showcase of her latest designs but an immersive experience that blended jewelry with art, culture, and community. The event also featured an exclusive collaboration with Novagem, a heritage jewelry house with over 70 years of legacy, which underscored the fusion of time-honored techniques with innovative, contemporary design. This partnership highlighted the potential for modern designers to honor tradition while pushing boundaries and redefining the jewelry industry.







Photo Courtesy: Jorge Andres Franco

“The salon was an opportunity to create more than just a display of jewelry; it was about creating an intimate space where design, culture, and human connection could coexist,” said Ling Meng.“Jewelry is not just a product; it is a cultural and emotional medium that goes beyond trends. It's about the stories we tell and the relationships we build with those who wear and appreciate it.”







Photo Courtesy: Jorge Andres Franco

The December 14 salon also featured a multi-sensory experience, including culinary delights from Atlas Caviar. This added layer allowed guests to not only engage with jewelry but also immerse themselves in a total experience that bridged different forms of art. From the design process to the collaborative nature of the event, the evening emphasized human connection and the artistry behind each piece, elevating the concept of what a jewelry salon can represent.

Meng's background in classical music and fashion modeling profoundly influences her approach to design. Drawing from her education at Pratt Institute and her experience as a professional model, she merges elements of visual aesthetics, rhythm, and space into her work. These influences are visible in lING Jewelry's minimalist yet powerful pieces, which emphasize craftsmanship, restraint, and the emotional resonance of design.

“My education and my experiences as a model and musician have shaped how I view design,” Meng explains.“Jewelry is about more than just form; it's about the connection between the design and the body, the wearer, and the space they inhabit. It's a dynamic relationship.”

The salon also served as a platform for celebrating women in creative careers, something Meng deeply values. As a founder-led event, it provided a unique opportunity for fellow artists and designers to come together and share their work. The evening reflected Meng's approach to creativity: one that prioritizes community, collaboration, and leadership rather than just commercial interests. The event was as much about the connections made between creative minds as it was about the jewelry itself.

Through lING Jewelry, Meng has redefined what it means to create jewelry. It's not just about crafting pieces for adornment-it's about building a culture of authenticity, individuality, and intentional design. Jewelry, for Meng, is a means of connecting people and offering them an opportunity for personal expression. Each piece tells a story, and each design process is deeply intertwined with the experiences of the creator and wearer.

The collaboration with Novagem further amplified this vision. While Novagem's craftsmanship spans several decades, the partnership with Meng represents an exciting new chapter for the brand, merging their expertise in fine jewelry with Meng's innovative, modern approach. The success of the salon speaks volumes about the demand for fresh perspectives in the world of jewelry, where tradition and innovation can coexist harmoniously.

Looking ahead, lING Jewelry continues to evolve as a brand that prioritizes creativity, craftsmanship, and community. The December 14 salon marked a milestone in Meng's journey, offering a glimpse into the future of jewelry design and the power of experiential, founder-led creativity. By merging art, design, and human connection, Meng's work continues to shape the jewelry industry in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences who seek more than just products-they seek meaning, depth, and authenticity.

As the creative landscape in New York and beyond continues to evolve, Ling Meng's work stands as a beacon of innovation and thoughtful design. Her ability to bridge traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics is not just reshaping jewelry but also how we think about creative experiences as a whole.

About Ling Meng

Ling Meng is the founder and creative force behind lING Jewelry, a New York-based contemporary jewelry brand that celebrates modern design, craftsmanship, and individuality. With a background in classical music, fashion modeling, and design education from Pratt Institute, Meng creates jewelry that transcends trends and emphasizes emotional connection and timeless artistry. Through her founder-led, experiential approach to design, Meng brings a fresh perspective to the jewelry industry, redefining what it means to create meaningful, cultural, and intentional designs.