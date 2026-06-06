BJP President Nitin Nabin Begins Two-Day Jharkhand Visit To Boost Party

Marking the beginning of his two-day trip to Jharkhand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin chaired a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs at the state BJP office in Ranchi. Earlier, Nitin Nabin arrived at Ranchi Airport, receiving a grand welcome with flowers. He is on a two-day organisational visit to Jharkhand to participate in a series of meetings and interactions aimed at strengthening the party's organisational structure and expanding public outreach across the state.

According to the party, he will chair various organisational meetings and engage extensively with public representatives, senior officials, intellectuals, and grassroots party workers during his two-day engagement.

Nabin's Two-Day Itinerary

On the second day of his visit, Nabin will depart from Ranchi for Bokaro Steel City in the morning. There, he will visit the residence of BJP worker Pritam Sinha and interact with local party workers and leaders. Subsequently, he will visit the residence of State BJP President Aditya Sahu at Kuchu in Ormanjhi. Subsequently, Nabin will chair a very important joint meeting with district in-charges, district presidents, and representatives of the state media, social media, and IT cells at the State BJP office in Ranchi. He will then hold a meeting of State BJP officials and review organisational activities.

National Strategy Meeting

Earlier, on June 2, the Bharatiya Janata Party convened an important meeting of all State Presidents to discuss organisational priorities and upcoming political initiatives. The meeting was chaired by BJP National President Nitin Nabin and attended by National General Secretaries, including the organisation's General Secretary BL Santhosh.

A major focus of the meeting was the preparation of a comprehensive outreach and public engagement campaign to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre. Detailed plans were discussed to effectively communicate the government's achievements and developmental initiatives to the people. The meeting also reviewed organisational activities across states, assessed the party's grassroots performance, and deliberated on strategies for upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Discussions emphasised strengthening the party structure at every level, particularly at the booth level. (ANI)

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