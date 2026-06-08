Fuel Depot On Fire In Novorossiysk: Local Residents Report More Than 50 Explosions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ASTRA Telegram channel stated this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

Local residents reported more than 50 explosions.

It is noted that the industrial site "Grushova" is burning - the tank farm of the "Sheskharis" transshipment complex.

Drone attack targets bomb disposal experts in Kharkiv region; one killed, several injured

As Ukrinform reported, in May the Defense Forces carried out long-range strikes on 18 facilities of Russia's oil refining industry and fuel logistics in more than 10 regions, with the maximum strike range reaching 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

The first photo is illustrative: Vadym Liakh / Facebook