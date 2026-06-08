Anupam Kher Shares How His Play 'Jaanepehchaane Anjaane' Turned Into A Never-Ending Applause Moment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share his joy and gratitude after an overwhelming response to his theatre play“JaanePehchaane Anjaane.”

The actor described the evening as a truly special experience. Expressing his appreciation, the Special 26 actor thanked fans for their love and support and called the response a“never-ending applause” moment that made the entire production deeply memorable. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam posted a video of his play and captioned it as,“NEVER ENDING APPLAUSE! Last night's show of #JaanePehchaaneAnjaane was truly special. What an audience! What a response! The love, warmth, appreciation, laughter, emotions, and the standing ovations we received were overwhelming.”

“In fact, it felt like the applause and standing ovations could have gone on and on and on. To all of you who came-some dear friends, some people I was meeting for the very first time-thank you from the bottom of my heart. For those two and a half hours, we were all connected by one story, one emotion, and one shared experience Your love is our biggest reward. Thank you for embracing our play and our efforts with such generosity and affection. Lots of love and gratitude to each one of you. #Play #Theatre #Natak #Gratitude.”

Professionally, Anupam Kher has begun shooting for his upcoming film“Shri Ram Bhoomi.” Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others.

Apart from this, the 71-year-old actor is all set to reprise his popular role of Kamal Kishore Khosla in the sequel to the 2006 cult favourite“Khosla Ka Ghosla!" The follow-up film will be helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and will reunite several members of the original cast, including Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Tara Sharma.