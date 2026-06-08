Zelensky Shares Details Of Meeting With Russian Oligarch Abramovich

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in an interview with Sky News.

"Abramovich came to Kyiv. He said: 'I have a message directed to you and want to get a message, take it from you and to give it Putin.' But he said that it has to be 'silently,' without any kind of public messages," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Russians were trying to understand what Ukraine was ready to do. "I said: 'The question is not about us. You are fighting against us on our territory.' I said to him about Donbas, that was the key message, I said: 'No, we will not leave and we will not go out of our own territory. We will not give you victory in such way, and you will not get it,'" the President noted.

Zelensky reveals details of meeting with British, French, and German leaders

Zelensky added that Abramovich wanted to negotiate a compromise between Ukraine and Russia. "We spoke about any kind of compromises. I said that all the compromises come after a ceasefire. The ceasefire is the biggest compromise from our side," he stressed.

The President of Ukraine also noted that during that meeting he proposed to Putin that they hold a personal meeting, but not on the territory of Russia or Belarus. "You can choose any time from tomorrow, you can choose any day, choose any format. We can choose [a meeting] with President Trump - I am sure he will be ready to come. We can do it with Europeans - I am sure everybody wants to help. Or we can choose a bilateral way," he said.

According to media reports, Roman Abramovich held a personal meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv last month.

As Ukrinform reported, the statements by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) about the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine contradict the available facts and indicate that the Russian military command is not providing him with reliable information about real gains.

Photo: Office of the President