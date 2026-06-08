TN Delta Farmers Call For Interim MSP Increase Over Fuel, Fertiliser Price Hike

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchi, June 8 (IANS) Farmers' organisations in Tamil Nadu have urged the Centre to announce an interim increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural commodities, including paddy, citing a sharp rise in fuel and fertiliser costs and growing uncertainty over weather conditions linked to a possible El Niño event.

The demand comes ahead of the implementation of the MSP for the 2026-27 marketing year from September 1.

The Centre had announced revised MSP rates on May 13, increasing the procurement price of both common and fine varieties of paddy by Rs 72 per quintal. However, farmer representatives contend that the increase is insufficient to offset the escalating cost of cultivation.

The MSP for agricultural commodities is fixed annually by the Government of India based on recommendations from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). Factors such as production costs, market trends, demand and supply conditions and broader economic considerations are taken into account while determining support prices.

Swamimalai S. Vimalnathan, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said the circumstances prevailing when the MSP was announced had changed considerably. He urged the Union government to reconvene the CACP in August and undertake a fresh review of support prices before the new procurement season begins.

According to him, the continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia have already resulted in higher fuel prices and could trigger further increases in the coming months, adding to the financial burden on farmers.

He also appealed to Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu to collectively raise the issue with the Centre and press for a revision of MSP rates. Farmers have additionally expressed concern over reports of a rapidly developing El Niño phenomenon during 2026.

Experts have warned that unusual warming in the Pacific Ocean could alter global rainfall patterns, affecting agricultural production and increasing risks for cultivators. A retired scientist and environmentalist, Bhaskar Raj, said climate-related uncertainties must be factored into agricultural policy decisions. He noted that changing weather patterns could result in reduced crop yields and greater financial stress for farming communities.

Another major concern is the recent increase in fertiliser prices. Farmers said the prices of potash, ammonium sulphate and NPK fertilisers have risen by Rs 50 to Rs 400 per 50-kg bag in recent weeks. Meyyazhagan, a farmer from Thiruverumbur, said an interim MSP hike would provide much-needed relief and help cultivators manage mounting input costs during an increasingly challenging agricultural season.