Christine Siddoway is Professor of Geology at Colorado College. Dr. Siddoway is a field geologist whose research activities in structural and metamorphic geology focus on the tectonic development of West Antarctica and New Zealand within Gondwana and Rocky Mountains tectonics. Specific interests are the role of melt in deformation of the middle crust, and sand injectites as a record of subglacial processes.

