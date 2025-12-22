Christine Siddoway
- Professor of Geology, Colorado College
Christine Siddoway is Professor of Geology at Colorado College. Dr. Siddoway is a field geologist whose research activities in structural and metamorphic geology focus on the tectonic development of West Antarctica and New Zealand within Gondwana and Rocky Mountains tectonics.
Specific interests are the role of melt in deformation of the middle crust, and sand injectites as a record of subglacial processes.
- 1989–2024 United States Antarctic Program (grantee), NSF 1996–2024 Professor of Geology, Colorado College - Geology Dept 1995–1996 Fulbright Postdoctoral Fellow, U.S. Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs / University of Siena, Italy
Geological Society of America Fellow, Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society, UC Santa Barbara Earth Sciences Distinguished Alumna, Fullbright Research Fellow (postdoctoral)
