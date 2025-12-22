Why Camel Milk And Dates Are At The Heart Of The Gulf's Modern Wellness And Luxury Boom

For centuries, heritage food items such as camel milk and dates were not lifestyle products in the Gulf - they were lifelines. Long before the advent of refrigeration, packaging, or modern supply chains, camel dairy sustained nomadic communities across the Arabian Peninsula and has stood the test of time. Prized for its nutritional value, digestibility, and medicinal properties, camel dairy was central to desert life. Milk was consumed fresh, shared communally, and relied upon in environments where few other food sources could endure the harsh conditions.

Recommended For You

Dates, meanwhile, were never just a crop. Long before they became a commodity, they were central to faith, daily life, and survival across the region. Dates have marked the breaking of fasts, sustained travellers on long journeys, and symbolised hospitality in homes across the GCC. In early history, date palms shaped settlement patterns and trade routes, earning their place as the backbone of life in arid lands. Eaten at dawn and dusk, the fruit was carried across deserts and cultivated with generational knowledge. Dates were woven into the region's social and spiritual fabric.

Today, these same heritage foods are entering a new chapter. Camel milk is being repositioned as a premium wellness product, supported by controlled farming, ethical animal care, and modern food science. Dates, once bought loose by the kilo, are increasingly curated, branded, and packaged as luxury goods for the modern consumer. They are increasingly marketed for their health benefits, provenance, and craftsmanship. What's changing now is how these foods are seen. They are no longer just relics of the past; dates and camel milk are forming the backbone of a new kind of health-conscious, sustainable luxury in the Gulf.

What was once consumed out of necessity is now being reframed as a wellness product, and is increasingly packaged, flavoured, and marketed to health-conscious consumers at home and abroad. Together, camel milk and dates sit at the intersection of heritage and growth, anchoring a new category of Gulf food luxury rooted as much in health as in history.

Nowhere is that shift more visible than at Camelicious, the UAE-based dairy brand that has spent the past decade repositioning camel milk from a traditional staple into a premium wellness product. For Camelicious, the challenge has been preserving the cultural weight of camel milk while making it relevant to a new generation of consumers.

“Camelicious acts as the bridge between heritage and modern wellness,” says Orsolya Marko, senior quality and compliance manager and acting marketing director.“We take a deeply traditional product and elevate it through advanced dairy technology, strict quality standards, and premium consumer experiences, making camel milk relevant and aspirational for today's audience.”

Camelicious has expanded beyond fresh milk to pistachio ice cream, ghee, and 60g protein bars, showing not just what people consume, but how they are enjoying camel milk in new, indulgent ways. Camel dairy products can be found in upscale supermarkets, boutique wellness stores, and hotel minibars across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. At The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, for example, Club Lounge guests can enjoy camel milk smoothies in flavours like berry, mango, avocado, and banana, alongside curated date delicacies from cakes to energy bars. Three varieties of dates, Khudri, Medjool, and Sagai, are offered daily, showing how heritage ingredients are now part of a refined, city-based culinary experience.

“Consumers seek authenticity and meaning in their food. Gulf products like camel milk and dates combine strong cultural roots with natural nutritional advantages, making them ideal for today's premium wellness trends,” Marko said.“We maintain the cultural values that camel milk represents-desert heritage, Bedouin hospitality, and the camel as a national symbol-while presenting the product in a refined, contemporary wellness context.”

Another standout in the Gulf's luxury camel milk scene is Al Nassma, a chocolatier that has taken a centuries-old staple and transformed it into a gourmet indulgence.

The chocolates balance the subtle sweetness and creamy texture of camel milk with rich cocoa, creating a product that is at once indulgent, health-conscious, and deeply rooted in Emirati heritage. Packaged as elegant bars, pralines, or whimsical hollow camels, Al Nassma chocolates are designed as keepsakes as much as treats and can be found in duty-free shops at Dubai International Airport, making them a must-buy for travellers on their way home from a holiday.

Dates, too, are stepping into the luxury spotlight, now reaching travellers in transit. Tamooriya, founded in 2017 by Vasim Salim and his wife, sources its dates exclusively from Saudi Arabia and Palestine, all while prioritising quality, sustainability, and nutritional value.

“I was sourcing dates for years,” he said. Salim spent a huge portion of his career before Tamooriya as a sourcing agent, working directly with farmers across Madina, Riyadh, and Al Qassim. Over time, he gained a deep understanding of the region's heritage varieties. Tamooriya offers a curated selection of dates, including Ajwa and Safawi from Madina, Sukari from Al Qassim, and Medjool from Palestine. Each variety reflects the climate, soil, and care of its region: Ajwa dates are prized for their soft texture and subtle sweetness, Safawi for their rich flavour and antioxidants, Sukari for their drier sugary notes, and Medjdool for their large size and natural sweetness.

Over time, conversations with nutritionists and doctors informed the brand's focus on cold-stored, premium dates delivered directly to consumers, preserving freshness and nutrients. Cold storage ensures freshness, Salim explained, which is why his company offers same-day or next-day delivery to shoppers in the UAE and cold export capabilities to the UK, US, India, and Australia. Salim explained that most of his customers are health-conscious, returning regularly for the dates' nutritional benefits, including their low glycemic index, as much as for their taste.

Biju Das, a Dubai-based marketing professional, is one of Tamooriya's top clients.“In all my time here, I haven't found any store in Dubai which comes even remotely close to what Tamooriya offers,” Das said.“I think the reason is because Vasim spends a lot of his time and effort in finding the right farms which translates to this level of consistent stellar quality.” He said he buys dates for both the health benefits and for gifting purposes.“I see it as a superfood and a staple to my diet,” Das said.“The fact that they've become super foods has also added to their cachet,” said Alia Yunis, a writer, scholar, and professor at NYU Abu Dhabi, who studies culture, identity, and foodways in the region.“So you're not only sharing heritage and luxury, but you're also sharing something that's really good for people, like in terms of health. And I think that's also a strong marketing tool.”For Tamooriyah, luxury is as much about restraint as presentation. The brand uses recyclable and reusable packaging, opting for certified boxes and wooden cases designed to be reused rather than discarded after a single use. Dates are packed without additives or preservatives, and packaging choices are made with shelf life and environmental impact in mind, rather than visual excess.“Wherever you go in the Gulf now, you know there are dates, and there are camel milk products,” Yunis adds.“They're a source of pride, and [help people] cling to identity in a really rapidly changing space.”

Yunis added that this dynamic has only intensified as the Gulf's cities have become more international.“The more you have expats making up a larger share of the population, you're going to see that national identity pushed even more,” she said, pointing to camel milk and dates as everyday expressions of that identity.

When people ask themselves what symbolises them from the Gulf, she said, the answer has long been tied to the land itself. For thousands of years, it was the date palm and the camel that defined life beyond the coast, she explained. Dates functioned as currency alongside pearls, outlasting them and predating them, while camels were essential not only for survival but for trade and movement across the region. They connected inland communities to wider trade routes, carrying goods such as frankincense and other heritage items across the desert.“That's how you knew you were in the Gulf,” Yunis said.

Seen through that lens, she explained, the shift towards premium positioning makes sense. As camel milk and dates move into wellness-led luxury spaces, they are not losing their meaning but reframing it, she explained. What were once everyday necessities are now symbols of identity, history, and continuity, increasingly woven into the Gulf's modern luxury conversation. Yunis also pointed to tourism as a key driver behind the shift. The Gulf markets itself as a luxury destination, she said, and for visitors, experiencing a place's heritage is part of the appeal.

That means heritage has to meet tourists where they already are, Yunis said. Most visitors are not going to date farms or camel dairies, but they are staying in five-star hotels and shopping in luxury malls. In that context, dates and camel milk are being repackaged as premium experiences, presented in ways that feel refined, accessible, and distinctly local. The result is a product that carries cultural meaning for residents, while offering visitors something novel to taste and take home.

To capture the local and tourist market, Salim's goal is simple: make Tamooriya the go-to e-commerce shop for anyone serious about buying quality dates.“We want customers to refer friends and family, and now that's happening,” he said, emphasising sustainability and consistent packaging even as orders grow. Camel milk, meanwhile, is carving its own path.“The category is evolving,” Marko said.“We envision camel milk becoming a proud symbol of the UAE globally.” Interest from wellness-focused buyers, athletes, and hotel cafés, Marko explained, shows that consumers are embracing it in new formats without losing its connection to the desert.

And Yunis sees the bigger picture: these products aren't just about taste or trend, they're identity.“I only see the markets for these products expanding. They're heritage markers, symbols of pride and connection to Gulf culture.”