$500B Stargate Project, First Tech-Driven Legal System: UAE's Top 10 AI Milestones In 2025

The UAE solidified its position as a global digital hub in 2025, achieving a world-leading 97% adoption rate of artificial intelligence tools across government entities, while the number of programmers surpassed 450,000.

Here are the top milestones the UAE has achieved in the Artificial intelligence sphere in 2025:

1. 'Stargate UAE': A new frontier in AI supercomputing

The year was marked by high-stakes international partnerships, including the establishment of a 5-gigawatt UAE–US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi, the largest supercomputing cluster outside the United States.

Complementing this, the“Stargate UAE” project, a 1-gigawatt collaboration between G42, OpenAI, Oracle, Cisco, SoftBank, and Nvidia, is set to deploy NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB300 systems, with its first phase expected in 2026.

2. Expanding global ties through strategic cooperation

The UAE deepened its international partnerships with the UAE–France AI framework, which includes a dedicated 1-gigawatt data centre and joint projects in renewable energy, advanced semiconductors, and shared research platforms.

3. Driving investment in next-generation AI infrastructure

UAE-based MGX joined forces with BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, Nvidia, and xAI in an“AI Infrastructure Partnership” targeting data centres and energy solutions, with potential investments of up to $100 billion.

4. AI for global good

At the G20 summit, the UAE pledged $1 billion to the“AI for Development” initiative to support projects across Africa and partnered with the Gates Foundation on a $200 million AI ecosystem to advance agricultural innovation worldwide.

5. Massive domestic AI investments

Total AI-related investments in 2024–2025 exceeded AED 543 billion, with major global players such as Microsoft and KKR announcing significant commitments to the UAE's growing tech landscape.

6. Pioneering technological breakthroughs

Among the key milestones was the debut of Jais 2, a 70-billion-parameter language model trained on 600 billion Arabic tokens - the largest Arabic-first dataset ever created. The UAE also unveiled K2 Think, an open-source system for advanced AI reasoning.

7. Aligning innovation with cultural values

To ensure cultural harmony in emerging technologies, the UAE launched the“AI in the Ring” index, the world's first measure of how closely AI models align with national culture and values.

8. AI integration across key sectors

A national study found that 44% of UAE entities now use high-performance computing across 91 specialised use cases in healthcare, finance, and security.

In the public sector, the government introduced the world's first AI-driven legislative analysis system and an AI-powered HR assistant serving over 50,000 employees and automating 108 government services.

9. Education embraces the AI.

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University reported a 95% reduction in faculty workload through AI deployment, along with improved student outcomes, marking a new era in smart education.

10. Cybersecurity innovation

The UAE Cabinet launched a Cybersecurity Excellence Centre in partnership with Google Cloud, expected to create more than 20,000 jobs and bolster the national cybersecurity ecosystem.