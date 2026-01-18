Security Beefed Up In Kashmir Ahead Of Republic Day

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security forces have intensified sanitisation and area domination exercises across Kashmir ahead of Republic Day to ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations in the valley, officials said here on Sunday.

Random frisking of vehicles is being carried out at all major intersections in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the valley to keep a check on any suspicious movement, the officials said.

Search operations and area domination exercises have also been started around the venues where Republic Day will be celebrated, they said.

The main Republic Day function in Kashmir will be held at Bakshi stadium where stringent security arrangements have been made, the officials said.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city and other district headquarters while checkpoints have been established at various places in Srinagar, especially at the entry points of the city and other districts, the officials said.