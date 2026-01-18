Security Beefed Up In Kashmir Ahead Of Republic Day
Random frisking of vehicles is being carried out at all major intersections in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the valley to keep a check on any suspicious movement, the officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search operations and area domination exercises have also been started around the venues where Republic Day will be celebrated, they said.
The main Republic Day function in Kashmir will be held at Bakshi stadium where stringent security arrangements have been made, the officials said.
Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city and other district headquarters while checkpoints have been established at various places in Srinagar, especially at the entry points of the city and other districts, the officials said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment