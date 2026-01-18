Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Partly Sunny Skies With Cold Temperatures And Unhealthy Air

Get the latest Lucknow weather forecast for Saturday, January 17. Expect a very cold day with temperatures from 9-19°C, unhealthy air, and a light breeze. Plan your weekend!

Lucknow is expected to have partly sunny skies on Saturday, January 17. The day will be very cold, and air quality is likely to be very unhealthy, so plan your weekend accordingly.

Max temperature: 19°C

Min temperature: 9°C

The maximum temperature will reach around 19°C, while the minimum will drop to about 9°C. This means the morning will be particularly chilly, with the afternoon remaining cool.

The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 21°C. Even with some sunshine, the cold air and poor air quality will make the day feel chilly for most people.

On January 17, the sun will rise at around 6:56 am and set at about 5:36 pm, giving Lucknow just over ten and a half hours of daylight.

Winds from the northwest will blow at about 7 km/h. This gentle breeze will add to the cold feeling, especially in the early hours and evening.